The Weekend Digest

Aug 23, 2018, 09:35 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Sibling love on a platter
This Rakshabandhan, celebrate the complex yet simple relationship you share with your sibling over a meal. On offer are special thalis such as red velvet, hot chocolate, and vegan.
TILL: August 26, 12pm to 11 pm
AT: The Rolling Pin, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel.
CALL: 46104612
COST: Rs 500 to Rs 1,325

Books
In celebration of verse
Attend the launch of two poetry books, Paper Asylum by Rochelle Potkar (in pic) and A Clock in the Far Past by Sarabjeet Garcha. The writers will be in discussion with poet Menka Shivdasani.
ON: Friday, 6 pm
AT: Kitabkhana, Fort.
RSVP: rochellepotkar@gmail.com

Workshop
Green fingers
Been looking at health freaks and wondering when you will become one, too? Attend this four-hour long workshop where you can learn how to grow micro-greens at home and appreciate fresh nutrients that should definitely become a part of your table.
ON: August 25, 1 pm to 4 pm
AT: RESET Rooftop, Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation.
CALL: 9137618799
COST: Rs 5,000

Theatre
Remembering Ismat
Celebrate progressive Hindi and Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai at a dramatised reading of her works.
ON: August 24, 6.30 pm onwards
AT: St. Andrew's Centre of Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West.
CALL: 9768326400

Concert
Straight from the soul
Ghazal and nazm lovers, attend this concert for a musical treat featuring maestro Pankaj Udhas. Catch him performing his special hit Chandi jaisa rang hai tera among others.
ON: August 24, 7 pm onwards
AT: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.
CALL: 9987863227
LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com
COST: Rs 400 to Rs 1,500

Discussion
Raza in philosophy
Get a taste of the Parisian tradition of groups of people gathering to discuss their views as Alliance Française de Bombay brings the culture to Mumbai with a unique event. The framework of the discussion is based on renowned artist S H Raza's works and has one rule only — that everyone participate in it and voice their opinion. The aim is to encourage questioning and contradicting in a friendly atmosphere. Open to all, this could be your opportunity to meet like-minded individuals and to open your mind to new ways of thinking.
ON: August 25, 1 pm to 3 pm
AT: Theosophy Hall, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines.
CALL: 22036187
LOG ON TO: insider.in (to RSVP)
COST: Rs 1,200 onwards

Food and drink
Wine o' clock
Spend the evening testing your wine skills at this blind wine tasting with sommelier Nikhil Agarwal.
TIME: August 23, 8 pm
AT: The Wine Rack, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel.
CALL: 9820698883
COST: Rs 2,750

Stand-Up Comedy
Half and half
Attend a gig that features two comedians, each with a 30-minute set. Hosted by Jeeya Sethi, this edition will see Vaibhav Sethia and Sumukhi Suresh on stage, tickling your funny bone.
ON: August 24, 9 pm onwards
AT: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
CALL: 9820346338
LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com
COST: Rs 241

