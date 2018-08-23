The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Festival special

Sibling love on a platter

This Rakshabandhan, celebrate the complex yet simple relationship you share with your sibling over a meal. On offer are special thalis such as red velvet, hot chocolate, and vegan.

TILL: August 26, 12pm to 11 pm

AT: The Rolling Pin, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel.

CALL: 46104612

COST: Rs 500 to Rs 1,325

Books

In celebration of verse

Attend the launch of two poetry books, Paper Asylum by Rochelle Potkar (in pic) and A Clock in the Far Past by Sarabjeet Garcha. The writers will be in discussion with poet Menka Shivdasani.

ON: Friday, 6 pm

AT: Kitabkhana, Fort.

RSVP: rochellepotkar@gmail.com

Workshop

Green fingers

Been looking at health freaks and wondering when you will become one, too? Attend this four-hour long workshop where you can learn how to grow micro-greens at home and appreciate fresh nutrients that should definitely become a part of your table.

ON: August 25, 1 pm to 4 pm

AT: RESET Rooftop, Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation.

CALL: 9137618799

COST: Rs 5,000

Theatre

Remembering Ismat

Celebrate progressive Hindi and Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai at a dramatised reading of her works.

ON: August 24, 6.30 pm onwards

AT: St. Andrew's Centre of Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West.

CALL: 9768326400

Concert

Straight from the soul

Ghazal and nazm lovers, attend this concert for a musical treat featuring maestro Pankaj Udhas. Catch him performing his special hit Chandi jaisa rang hai tera among others.

ON: August 24, 7 pm onwards

AT: Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL: 9987863227

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 400 to Rs 1,500

Discussion

Raza in philosophy

Get a taste of the Parisian tradition of groups of people gathering to discuss their views as Alliance Française de Bombay brings the culture to Mumbai with a unique event. The framework of the discussion is based on renowned artist S H Raza's works and has one rule only — that everyone participate in it and voice their opinion. The aim is to encourage questioning and contradicting in a friendly atmosphere. Open to all, this could be your opportunity to meet like-minded individuals and to open your mind to new ways of thinking.

ON: August 25, 1 pm to 3 pm

AT: Theosophy Hall, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines.

CALL: 22036187

LOG ON TO: insider.in (to RSVP)

COST: Rs 1,200 onwards

Food and drink

Wine o' clock

Spend the evening testing your wine skills at this blind wine tasting with sommelier Nikhil Agarwal.

TIME: August 23, 8 pm

AT: The Wine Rack, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9820698883

COST: Rs 2,750

Stand-Up Comedy

Half and half

Attend a gig that features two comedians, each with a 30-minute set. Hosted by Jeeya Sethi, this edition will see Vaibhav Sethia and Sumukhi Suresh on stage, tickling your funny bone.

ON: August 24, 9 pm onwards

AT: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9820346338

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

COST: Rs 241

