The weekend digest

Japanese art

Artefacts from the east

Explore traditional Japanese lacquerware transformed for Indian audiences by artists Yukiko Yagi and Meguri Ishida, who will also conduct workshops. Daisuke Kagawa’s Eshi painting series will also be on display at the exhibition.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Artisans’, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9820145397

Cost Rs 2,150 and Rs 3,540 (workshop)

Dance

Tribute to a guru

On the late kathak exponent Pt Durgalal’s 70th birth anniversary, Samved Society for Performing Arts and eminent kathak artiste Uma Dogra are presenting a bouquet of classical dance performances.

On September 9, 5.45 pm

At Marathi Sahitya Mandir, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Free

Sign up

Calling aspiring tattoo artists

Sign up for this 90-day course to learn everything tattoo related, from basic to advanced levels of tattooing techniques to how to run a successful tattoo parlour. It is open to those who are looking to build a portfolio and take up tattooing as a career.

Time 1 pm to 6 pm

At Aliens Tattoo Training Institute, Malad West.

Call 9833065209

Cost Rs 2,72,000

Comedy

For a funny mood

A Khar restaurant joins the list of eateries that host stand-up comedy gigs. Join in the laughter with Pavitra Shetty (in pic) and others.

On September 9, 7 pm

At The Looney, The Lover and the Poet, Khar West.

Call 9820029933

Cost Rs 300

Pop-up

A hat-tip to artisans

A popular home decor brand shifts its gears from Delhi to Mumbai for a pop-up this weekend. The idea to bring artisan-led brands to the forefront will be seen in the stationery, jewellery, accessories serveware and textiles, which will be available for sale.

On September 8 and 9, 11 am to 7 pm

At BARO, Sun Mill, Lower Parel.

Call 40344888

Music

Concert with a cause

Do your bit for those affected by the Kerala and Kodagu floods by attending a benefit concert, which is bringing together artistes Harshdeep Kaur, Shilpa Rao, Rabbi Shergill, Shibani Kashyap, Mohan & Koco (Agnee), Jasleen Royal, Mame Khan, Akhil Sachdeva, Dino James, Rohit Kulkarni and DJ Manas. With Aanchal Srivastava (Yatra With Aanchal) as its opening act, proceeds from the musical night will go to Plan India Organisation. Donation boxes will be placed at the venue for those who want to do more for survivors of the tragedy.

Time 6 pm to 12 am

At Flyp@MTV, Lower Parel.

Call 9930530952

Entry Rs 499

Food

Lunch-hour rush

Make your way to this popular watering hole for a quick lunch meeting or some relaxed time with the family, and give their new lunch menu a try. They’ve got it all covered from whole wheat parpadelle, feta cheese salads, prawn tacos and quesadillas to lamb sliders.

On 12 pm to 4 pm

At The Irish House (all outlets)

Call 61046161

