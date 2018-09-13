The Weekend Digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Laugh riot
Lighten up the weekend by heading to this stand-up comedy event featuring comedians Pavitra Shetty, Siddhartha Shetty, Masoom Rajwani and Agrima Joshua.
On: September 15, 9 pm onwards
At: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call: 24973138
Cost: Rs 240
Peace of mind
Start your day on the beach by enganging in this full body and mind workout led by Shweta D’souza with an Ashtanga vinyasa yoga practise. It’s an opportunity to stay fit by the coastal breeze, with plenty of Vitamin D.
Time: September 15 and 16; 7.30 am onwards
At: Sun & Sand beach front, 39, Juhu Beach.
Call: 9820401592
Cost: Rs 650
Great Indian wedding
Directed by Meherzad Patel, this Gujarati play follows the wild wedding of two 80-year-olds living in an old-age home.
Time: 7 pm to 9.30 pm
At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call: 66223724
Cost: Rs 300 onwards
Experimental sounds
Catch electronic music artist Kumail and DJ CEE alongside Japanese artist Daisuke Tanabe, on his first ever tour of the country.
Time: 10 pm to 1 am
At: Khar Social, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Call: 7506394243
Cost: Rs 500
A festive meal
Celebrate Ganpati season by enjoying unique vegetarian delicacies such as beetroot and kokam gazpacho, zucchini and cheese rolls, eggplant parcels, jackfruit tikka, yam tikka and botanical bloom bread.
On: Ongoing; 12 pm to 11.30 pm
At: Botanica Cafe and Diner, opposite The Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
Call: 33956004
Mark of the matter
This Saturday is International Dot Day, an occasion to celebrate creativity and courage. Gather your little ones to a book store for a fun book reading session on The Dot, a book by writer-illustrator Peter H Reynolds that will make them aware of the history behind this day.
On: September 15, 11 am to 12 pm
At: Kahani Tree, 2nd floor, Industry Manor, Prabhadevi.
Email: events@kahanitree.com
Cost: Rs 500
Relax central
Witness a 360-degree panoramic view of the Matheran range on this day trek to Garbett Plateau. Discovered in 1850, it is surrounded by picturesque waterfalls and lush greenery, especially during the monsoon.
Time: 6 am to 7 pm
At: Bhirpuri Railway Station, Diksal.
Call: 9833157583
Cost: Rs 649
