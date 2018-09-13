The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Laugh riot

Lighten up the weekend by heading to this stand-up comedy event featuring comedians Pavitra Shetty, Siddhartha Shetty, Masoom Rajwani and Agrima Joshua.

On: September 15, 9 pm onwards

At: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call: 24973138

Cost: Rs 240

Peace of mind

Start your day on the beach by enganging in this full body and mind workout led by Shweta D’souza with an Ashtanga vinyasa yoga practise. It’s an opportunity to stay fit by the coastal breeze, with plenty of Vitamin D.

Time: September 15 and 16; 7.30 am onwards

At: Sun & Sand beach front, 39, Juhu Beach.

Call: 9820401592

Cost: Rs 650

Great Indian wedding

Directed by Meherzad Patel, this Gujarati play follows the wild wedding of two 80-year-olds living in an old-age home.

Time: 7 pm to 9.30 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call: 66223724

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

Experimental sounds

Catch electronic music artist Kumail and DJ CEE alongside Japanese artist Daisuke Tanabe, on his first ever tour of the country.

Time: 10 pm to 1 am

At: Khar Social, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call: 7506394243

Cost: Rs 500

A festive meal

Celebrate Ganpati season by enjoying unique vegetarian delicacies such as beetroot and kokam gazpacho, zucchini and cheese rolls, eggplant parcels, jackfruit tikka, yam tikka and botanical bloom bread.

On: Ongoing; 12 pm to 11.30 pm

At: Botanica Cafe and Diner, opposite The Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Call: 33956004

Mark of the matter

This Saturday is International Dot Day, an occasion to celebrate creativity and courage. Gather your little ones to a book store for a fun book reading session on The Dot, a book by writer-illustrator Peter H Reynolds that will make them aware of the history behind this day.

On: September 15, 11 am to 12 pm

At: Kahani Tree, 2nd floor, Industry Manor, Prabhadevi.

Email: events@kahanitree.com

Cost: Rs 500

Relax central

Witness a 360-degree panoramic view of the Matheran range on this day trek to Garbett Plateau. Discovered in 1850, it is surrounded by picturesque waterfalls and lush greenery, especially during the monsoon.

Time: 6 am to 7 pm

At: Bhirpuri Railway Station, Diksal.

Call: 9833157583

Cost: Rs 649

