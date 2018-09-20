The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Sujoy Ghosh

A filmy ride

Catch filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, known for his movies Jhankaar Beats and Kahaani, and the short film Ahilya, talking about his journey in the world of cinema from becoming a scriptwriter to opening doors for other filmmakers.

On: September 21, 5.30 pm to 7 pm

At: Kitab Khana, Kalaghoda.

Call: 61702276

Just for laughs



Get rid of your weekday blues by laughing it off with comedians Aditi Mittal, Anu Menon and Kautuk Srivastava.

On: September 21, 8.30 pm

At: Terna Dental College Auditorium, Nerul. log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Visual Treat



Deep-dive into the art of Bikaner at an exhibition showcasing a wide collection of Mahaveer Swami’s work. Explore new forms of expression through the miniature painter’s artistry.

On: September 19 to 24, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 22843989

Time to get tipsy



Unwind at a bar by sipping some unique cocktails that include lazy old fashioned Godfather and idle ape spritz.

On: September 20, 9 pm onwards

At: The Little Easy, Link Corner Building, Bandra West.

Call: 9833312912

Captured moments



If you dream about travel and photography, a contest gives you the chance to show off your skills beyond social media. The selected photographs will be exhibited at the Piramal Art Museum, and the winners also stand to gain cash prizes and other holiday offers.

Till: September 24

Call: 8910893484

Email: reach@indialovesyou.com

A natural style



If mass-produced clothing isn’t quite to your liking, a brand from the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh is coming to Mumbai for the first time to showcase its collection of ethnic attire made from lesser-known rural traditions. You also get to choose from kilims, shawls and carpets from Iran, as well as exquisite easy-to-wear jewellery and stationery. Each ensemble is made from natural fabrics including Maheshwari cottons, Coimbatore cotton silks, and the Tangail fabrics from Bengal.

Time: September 20, 21, 11 am to 7 pm.

At: The Great Indoors, Homi Modi Street, Fort.

Call: 22043732

A vineyard high



Visit Nashik, the wine capital of India, on this cycling trail which aims to be a fun mix of work and play. Cycle through the lush greenery and treat yourself to scrumptious meals and tastings at three different vineyards.

On: September 23, 7 am

Meeting point: Talwalkars Gym, Andheri East or Viviana Mall Thane.

Call: 8976949403

Cost: Rs 2,625

