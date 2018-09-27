The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Mohit Chauhan

Take an artsy walk

Be a part of Art Night Friday, where four galleries from The Mumbai Midtown Arts Collective will offer free walkthroughs of their ongoing exhibitions and the night will end with a networking mixer at Cafe Zoe.

On: September 28, 6 pm to 10 pm

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 9768722621

Cost: Rs 1,250

Hand-crafted wonders



Shop for embroidered Pashminas hand-crafted in Kashmir by Zubair Kirmani and hand-woven silk and brocade pieces by Kishmish at the collection preview.

On: Today, 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Melange 33, Altamount Road.

Call: 23534492

Eat all you can



Head to the The 999 Food Festival where over 16 restaurants are offering curated menus at a special price. Today, the event will also include a gulab jamun eating competition (at Punjab Grill) for fans of the juicy sweet. Next week, the festival will also feature masterclasses including a dessert workshop with chef Sarah Todd.

On: Ongoing, (competition)

From: 4 pm to 7 pm

At: High Street Phoenix, SB Marg, Lower Parel.

Attend a filmi gig

Listen to the voice behind famous Bollywood songs Masakali, Sadda Haq, Matargashti, Kun Faya Kun — Mohit Chauhan.

On: September 29, gates open 7 pm

At: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Learn from a master



Explore the art of Chitrakathi from Maharashtra that combines dramatised performances with paintings. Currently, only five artists continue to practise this tradition, one of whom is Chetan Gangavne, who will conduct the workshop.

On: September 28, 11 am to 2 pm

At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla.

Register: Via their Facebook page

Take a short break



In association with Mac Productions and Shamiana Short Film Club, this SoBo restaurant will be screening three short films. The night includes, We are Friends (Spain), a film that explores the boundaries of friendship and work and also gives a funny take on unemployment; A Shadow of Blue (Argentina, in pic) mixes fantasy and reality and will take you to a world of light and shadow; and Eesal (Tamil), a film about the last day in the life of a death row convict.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: The Pantry, Yashwant Chambers, Kalaghoda.

Call: 22700082

Melodies from Down Under



The Mehli Mehta Music Foundation will be presenting the Australian World Orchestra at a concert, which includes works by Mozart, Bizet, Jenkins, Vivaldi and Beethoven. The compositions will be performed by 52 musicians from Australia along with students of the foundation.

On: September 28, 7 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 1,280 onwards

