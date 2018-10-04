The weekend Digest
Food & drink
Royal indulgence
Tuck into a Bohri spread served on a massive thaal to slip into a food coma. Apart from their signature dishes, the menu also includes chicken cheese shahi rolls and dum mutton biryani.
On October 6 and 7, 12.30 pm
At The Bohri Kitchen, Colaba (address to be disclosed upon confirmation).
Call 9819447438
Cost Rs 300
Gig
Dig underground
Attend a gig called AO Live that will showcase the best of the underground hip-hop scene, and features Tienas and Prabh Deep.
On October 5, 7 pm
At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.
Call 9833358490
Entry Rs 300
Theatre
Drama in disguise
Watch Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, considered to be one of his most lyrical and experimental plays, adapted in the form of a nautanki. Piya Behrupiya, directed by Atul Kumar, promises to transpose the action from Ilyria to India. The cast includes Gagandeep Singh Riar, Aadar Malik, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Mantra.
On October 6 and 7, 6 pm and 9 pm AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
Entry Rs 710
Music
For the love of santoor
Listen to the gentle strains of the santoor as Japanese musician Takahiro Arai, a disciple of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, takes the stage.
On October 5, 7.30 pm
At Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion.
Free
Call 24044141
Art
Treasured works
Soak in the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Raja Ravi Varma, Gaganendranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, Nicholas Roerich and Sailoz Mukherjee, declared national art treasures in the ’70s, in an exhibition by DAG.
From October 7 to November 11, 10 am to 6 pm
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla.
Exhibition
Calling all fountain pen lovers
Love the feel of the fountain pen on paper? Journey back to your school days at The Fountainhead — A Pen, Ink & Paper Exhibit. An initiative by the non-profit Fountain Pen Association of India, the exhibition will feature 500 pens from across the world. Apart from guided tours of the exhibition, the organisers have arranged for talks and workshops on topics including nib-tuning, pen-making, pen-restoration, calligraphy
and sketching.
On October 7 and 8 (sketching sessions at various venues in SoBo on October 6 and 7)
At Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.
Call 9920982011
cost Museum entry charges
Workshop
Add to your skill set
Feeling jaded with city life and want to learn a new skill too? Head to a farmstay near Mumbai, where you can also take part in a carpentry workshop. Indulge in some R&R, which is rest and recreation in this case.
On October 5 to October 7
At Utopia Farmstay, Gangavarhe Village, Nashik.
Call 8779621583
Cost Rs 5,000 onwards
