The Weekend Digest

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Performance

Watch hip hop meet raga

Spend the evening listening to an unheard of confluence of musical disciplines — classical Indian music and hip-hop. Drop into an art deco jazz bar to catch Ta Dhom live from the console.

On: October 11, 8.30 pm onwards

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road.

Call: 8329110638

Entry: Rs 749 onwards

FOOD & drinks

Eat all you can

Binge on an extravagant lunch tomorrow with an unlimited pass to 26 dishes spread across a five-course meal. Spoil yourself with good food surrounded by friends and family at this Powai eatery.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm (Monday to Friday)

At: Indigo Delicatessen, Powai Plaza, Sentinel Building, Hiranandani Gardens.

Call: 49455500

Cost: Rs 500

Shop

Indulge in retail therapy

If you feel your wardrobe could do with some new additions for the festive season, visit the StyleCracker Night Market, and shop for clothes and accessories from 80 designers and brands.



On: October 12 and 13, 2 pm to 12 am

At: Tote on the Turf, Mahalaxmi.

Navratri special

Let the festivities begin

Drop into this cafe and celebrate the colours of the nine-day festival with an array of drinks and dishes.

On: October 12 to 18 time 8 am to 12 am

At: Aromas Cafe (all outlets).

Call: 60226262 (Juhu)

Walk

Get Bandra-fied

This weekend, set out on a unique journey and sign up for a novel walk, Bandra and its Beloved Inhabitants. Conducted by Simin Patel, the walk will begin with an introduction to the locality's history, a one-on-one with its inhabitants, and end with a sumptuous breakfast.

On: October 13, 9 am onwards

Meeting Point: Jamjar Diner, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 900

Music

Set the dance floor on fire

Head to Hotbox 04 with your gang and listen to groovy electronic and house music as you dance to the tunes of The Maghreban, Dreamstates, and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies (in pic) who was previously a songwriter and guitarist for the popular metal band Goddess Gagged.

On: October 13, 10 pm

At: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

Call: 7506394243

Stand-up comedy

Tickle your funny bone

Get ready for a whole load of sarcasm as comedians Supriya Joshi (in pic), Sumaira Shaikh, Shaad Shafi and Pankaj Sharma take the stage to crack you up.

On: October 14, 7.30 pm

At: Hive at Gostana, Parbhat Kunj, 25th Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 250 (Rs 50 cover)

