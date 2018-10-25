The Weekend Digest
Food & drink
Nostalgic khaana
There is quite nothing like grandma's recipes. Head to a festival based on a book by Anagha Ramakant Desai that celebrates forgotten Maharashtrian dishes including alambichi bhaji, ripe mango rayate and kajuchi usal.
Till October 28, 11.30 am to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm
AT Aaswad, Dadar West
CALL 24451871
Art
Japanese brush strokes
Get a peek into the art of the painter and printmaker of the 19th century, Hokusai, at a workshop which serves as an introduction to Japanese art. Open to adults and children, you will learn how to write a critique of the famous painting. You also get to paint your version of The Great Wave of Kanagawa from Hokusai's noted series, 36 views of Fuji.
On October 27, 11 am to 12.30 pm
AT Trilogy by The Eternal Library, Lower Parel
Log on to teltrilogy.com
Cost Rs 500
Concert
Guthrie's guitar gyan
Here to lift up your spirits is renowned world music guitarist Guthrie Govan, performing the biggest tracks of the season. Get ready to enjoy the strumming as he plays alongside Gino Banks on drums and Mohini Dey on bass for a memorable night.
On October 25, 8 pm
AT Hard Rock Cafe, Worli
CALL 7506055127
Entry Rs 499 (entry) plus Rs 1,000 (cover)
Festive shopping
Deeyas with a twist
Make your Diwali greener by choosing cow dung deeyas made available for sale by the NGO weChange. The deeyas burn out completely, and the aim is to help farmers who find it difficult to maintain cows that stop milking.
Call 9869722423
Cost Rs 100 loose deeyas for Rs 1,000
Theatre
Short is beautiful
The Delhi-based Roots India performing arts society is in Mumbai with a non-competitive three-day short play festival. The aim is to help budding artistes share the stage with established actors to present their creation in 15 to 20 minutes. The festival also includes a talk on the art of theatre.
On October 25, 27 and 28
AT Multiple venues in Aaram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.
CALL 9953909203
Fashion
Runway ready
Looking to transform your wardrobe? At a preview, discover designer Helena Bajaj Larsen's collection straight out of New York Fashion Week where you get an opportunity to glance through stunning textiles pieced together with sculptural silver work.
On October 26, 5 pm to 7.30 pm
AT Mélange, 33, Altamount Road.
CALL 23530288
Cause
Diwali with a heart
If your Diwali cleaning has unearthed things in mint condition that you no longer require, how about sharing them with those in need of them? Contribute to Annadhan Welfare Foundation's initiative to make a difference.
Till October 26
Call 9769157854
Email contribute.annadhan@gmail.com
