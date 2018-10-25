The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food & drink

Nostalgic khaana

There is quite nothing like grandma's recipes. Head to a festival based on a book by Anagha Ramakant Desai that celebrates forgotten Maharashtrian dishes including alambichi bhaji, ripe mango rayate and kajuchi usal.

Till October 28, 11.30 am to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

AT Aaswad, Dadar West

CALL 24451871

Art

Japanese brush strokes





Get a peek into the art of the painter and printmaker of the 19th century, Hokusai, at a workshop which serves as an introduction to Japanese art. Open to adults and children, you will learn how to write a critique of the famous painting. You also get to paint your version of The Great Wave of Kanagawa from Hokusai's noted series, 36 views of Fuji.



On October 27, 11 am to 12.30 pm

AT Trilogy by The Eternal Library, Lower Parel

Log on to teltrilogy.com

Cost Rs 500

Concert

Guthrie's guitar gyan



Here to lift up your spirits is renowned world music guitarist Guthrie Govan, performing the biggest tracks of the season. Get ready to enjoy the strumming as he plays alongside Gino Banks on drums and Mohini Dey on bass for a memorable night.



On October 25, 8 pm

AT Hard Rock Cafe, Worli

CALL 7506055127

Entry Rs 499 (entry) plus Rs 1,000 (cover)

Festive shopping

Deeyas with a twist



Make your Diwali greener by choosing cow dung deeyas made available for sale by the NGO weChange. The deeyas burn out completely, and the aim is to help farmers who find it difficult to maintain cows that stop milking.



Call 9869722423

Cost Rs 100 loose deeyas for Rs 1,000

Theatre

Short is beautiful



The Delhi-based Roots India performing arts society is in Mumbai with a non-competitive three-day short play festival. The aim is to help budding artistes share the stage with established actors to present their creation in 15 to 20 minutes. The festival also includes a talk on the art of theatre.



On October 25, 27 and 28

AT Multiple venues in Aaram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

CALL 9953909203

Fashion

Runway ready



Looking to transform your wardrobe? At a preview, discover designer Helena Bajaj Larsen's collection straight out of New York Fashion Week where you get an opportunity to glance through stunning textiles pieced together with sculptural silver work.



On October 26, 5 pm to 7.30 pm

AT Mélange, 33, Altamount Road.

CALL 23530288

Cause

Diwali with a heart



If your Diwali cleaning has unearthed things in mint condition that you no longer require, how about sharing them with those in need of them? Contribute to Annadhan Welfare Foundation's initiative to make a difference.



Till October 26

Call 9769157854

Email contribute.annadhan@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates