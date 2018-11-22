The Weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Art

Art

Awaken the inner Da Vinci

Spend an evening indulging in painting therapy at The European Harbour brush and knife painting workshop. Snehal Patil, founder, Bombay Drawing Room, will guide you on how to use the brush, knives and acrylic paint on a framed 14’’ x 18’’ stretched canvas.

On November 25, 4 pm

At Todi Mi­ll Social, Lower Parel.

Cost Rs 1,850

Kiddie fun

String it on

A puppet making workshop by the Safe Kids Foundation will see 40 schoolchildren recycle waste while learning about road safety. The 11 to 14-year-olds will be taught how to make puppets from recycled material, write scripts and perform a road safety-themed puppet show.

On November 24, 8 am

At East Mu­mbai Bharat Scouts & Guides, Azad Maidan.

Call 9819410041

Cycling

Paddle through citylights

The third edition of Mumbai midnight cycling will navigate a 35 km-long coastal route. Cycles will be distributed at Colaba, and the race will end at Bandstand.

Time November 24, 11.30 pm meeting point Theobroma, Colaba.

Log on to www.365hops.com

Music

Uniquely sound

Attend an energetic gig by si­n­ger-songwriter and multi-ins­t­ru­me­ntalist Nigel Rajaratnam and mu­sician Tansane. Rajaratnam’s skills on the piano, saxophone, guitar and melodica, and Tansane’s blend of melodies, harmonies and time signature-heavy soundscape should get you grooving.

On November 24, 9.30 pm

At FLEA Bazaar Café, Lower Parel.

Call 9152017990

Cost Rs 1,000 (full cover)

Food

Let’s give thanks

Homesick on Thanksgiving? Tuck into a hearty brunch that includes signatures like truffle and cheese omelette, loaded waffles, a special potato bacon salad and Brussels sprouts salad. Pair it with strawberry, kiwi and peach sangria. A performance by duo Riya and Simran Duggal of Simetri will close the feast.

On November 25, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm

At The Good Wife, 4, Block G, The Capital, BKC.

Call 40109433

Cost Rs 1,650; Rs 2,500 (unlimited alcohol)

Theatre

Relive a Manto classic

Based on Sadat Hasan Manto’s, Toba Tek Singh, the eponymous play is set in the backdrop of India’s Partition, when the two countries decide to exchange mental asylum inmates on the basis of their religion. This one-man show by Mohit Sharma tells the story of what happens next.

On November 25, 8 pm

At G Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Bandra. West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Storytelling

Pictures that speak

Global storytelling phenomenon PechaKucha is in Mumbai. A set of speakers including disability rights activist Virali Modi will each show 20 images, for 20 seconds each.

On November 24, 6 pm

At 91springboard Rise Mumbai, Lower Parel.

Call 7748555191

Entry Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates