The Weekend digest

Art
Awaken the inner Da Vinci
Spend an evening indulging in painting therapy at The European Harbour brush and knife painting workshop. Snehal Patil, founder, Bombay Drawing Room, will guide you on how to use the brush, knives and acrylic paint on a framed 14’’ x 18’’ stretched canvas.
On November 25, 4 pm
At Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel.
Cost Rs 1,850
Kiddie fun
String it on
A puppet making workshop by the Safe Kids Foundation will see 40 schoolchildren recycle waste while learning about road safety. The 11 to 14-year-olds will be taught how to make puppets from recycled material, write scripts and perform a road safety-themed puppet show.
On November 24, 8 am
At East Mumbai Bharat Scouts & Guides, Azad Maidan.
Call 9819410041
Cycling
Paddle through citylights
The third edition of Mumbai midnight cycling will navigate a 35 km-long coastal route. Cycles will be distributed at Colaba, and the race will end at Bandstand.
Time November 24, 11.30 pm meeting point Theobroma, Colaba.
Log on to www.365hops.com
Music
Uniquely sound
Attend an energetic gig by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nigel Rajaratnam and musician Tansane. Rajaratnam’s skills on the piano, saxophone, guitar and melodica, and Tansane’s blend of melodies, harmonies and time signature-heavy soundscape should get you grooving.
On November 24, 9.30 pm
At FLEA Bazaar Café, Lower Parel.
Call 9152017990
Cost Rs 1,000 (full cover)
Food
Let’s give thanks
Homesick on Thanksgiving? Tuck into a hearty brunch that includes signatures like truffle and cheese omelette, loaded waffles, a special potato bacon salad and Brussels sprouts salad. Pair it with strawberry, kiwi and peach sangria. A performance by duo Riya and Simran Duggal of Simetri will close the feast.
On November 25, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm
At The Good Wife, 4, Block G, The Capital, BKC.
Call 40109433
Cost Rs 1,650; Rs 2,500 (unlimited alcohol)
Theatre
Relive a Manto classic
Based on Sadat Hasan Manto’s, Toba Tek Singh, the eponymous play is set in the backdrop of India’s Partition, when the two countries decide to exchange mental asylum inmates on the basis of their religion. This one-man show by Mohit Sharma tells the story of what happens next.
On November 25, 8 pm
At G Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Bandra. West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Storytelling
Pictures that speak
Global storytelling phenomenon PechaKucha is in Mumbai. A set of speakers including disability rights activist Virali Modi will each show 20 images, for 20 seconds each.
On November 24, 6 pm
At 91springboard Rise Mumbai, Lower Parel.
Call 7748555191
Entry Rs 200
