The Weekend Digest

Nov 29, 2018, 08:00 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Rap king meets pop

Bollywood's favourite Rapper Badshah along with the international pop act Now United, will launch their collaborative single How we do it, besides performing live for the very first time.

On 9 November 29, 6 pm onwards
At: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Get a high

Head to the Adventure Film Festival — IMF Mumbai by Trip 360 in association with The Himalayan Club to enjoy an adrenaline-pumping treat. Spiti Awakening, Project Wild Women and All India Overland are some of the films that will be screened.

On: November 30, 7 pm to 10 pm
At: Mayor's Hall, Andheri West.
Log on to: himalayanclub.org
Entry: Rs 200

Get a caffeine kick

This session gives you the chance to learn the secrets of the origins of coffee. Participants will be able to sample secret blends, single estate coffees and cold brew lemonade.

On: December 2, 4 pm to 6 pm
At: Versova Social.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 500

Calling night crawlers

Shrug your laziness aside and opt for this trek to Vikatgad Fort. The trek begins at 1 am so that you reach just in time to enjoy the view of the fort at the crack of dawn.

Time: December 2
At: Matheran (meeting point Neral station).
Log on to: traveltrikon.com
Cost: Rs 699

East meets West

Watch renowned dancer Astad Deboo explore an interconnection between contemporary dance and classical music at this performance, organised by the NCPA in association with the Astad Deboo Dance Foundation. Called Inter Connect, the music will be provided by rudra veena player Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar.

On: November 30, 6.30 pm onwards.
At: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point.
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Entry: Rs 150 onwards

Designs for Mumbai

The city is getting its first biennale for innovators from the field of design and architecture. This knowledge-sharing platform will commission sessions by archit­ects and designers like Kate Ascher (in pic) and Neil Leach.

On: December 1 and 2, 11 am to 6.30 pm
At: Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi.
Call: 9920808720
Log on to: fabbiennale.com
Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Start the party

Kick off the year-end celebration with a buy two and get one free offer on spirits including beer, rum, vodka, gin and whiskey at this outlet. What’s more, they also have scrumptious bites and groovy music to go with it.

From: Monday to Thursday, 12 noon to 1 am
At: Flea Bazaar Cafe, Lower Parel.
Cost: Rs 540 (three pints)

