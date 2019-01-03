The weekend digest

things-to-do

Though light-hearted in spirit, the play raises some profound questions

Paresh Rawal

Theatre

A conman’s tale

Directed by Umesh Shukla, Kishan vs Kanhaiya is about Kishan (Paresh Rawal), a small-time conman and antiques dealer who is an atheist married to a devout woman. Though light-hearted in spirit, the play raises some profound questions.

On January 6, 7 pm

At Tata Theatre, Nariman Point.

Cost Rs 450 onwards

Food

Munch on brunch

Start your weekend with a feast in Lower Parel with more than just breakfast essentials as this place of­fers bruschettas, thukpa and pastas.

Time 11.45 am to 4 pm

At Cafe Free India, 39/41, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24307681

Cost Rs 799

Art workshop

A visual treat

City-based visual artist, performer and innovator Bharati Kapadia will talk about her creative journey — from a graphic designer to her first solo show — at this session.

On January 5, 5 pm

At Princess building, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

Log on to junoontheatre.org

Music

Classical tunes

The two-day Indian Music Conference in Vashi will see performances by Gauri Pathare, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Rakesh Chaurasia, Anand Bhate, Sarang Vechalekar and Harsh Narayan.

On January 5 and 6, 6 pm onwards

At CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi.

Log on to bookmyshow

Cost Rs 250

Getaway

Movie night trip

Combining cinema and camping, this weekend getaway is ideal for movie buffs. BandCamp Talkies is also organising a performance by Tanisha Serrao before the screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel, the pick for this weekend, along with a bonfire, a barbeque meal and sunset walks, after

the movie.

Time January 4 and 5, 4 pm onwards

At Bhayandar.

Log on to insider.in

Call 9930260747

Cost Rs 2,500

Drink

High tea

Enjoy aperitif-style cocktails with tea, native ingredients, fresh fruits and flowers, at the new cocktail me­nu at an Asian powerhouse at BKC. Sample xing fu, a sweet and floral aperitif tea concoction with Earl Grey tea, lemon, citrus gin, Coin­treau and the floral fragrance of lavender.

Time 12 noon to 1 am

At Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC.

Call 9222222800

Cost Rs 950

Carnival

Be fit and fine

If you aren’t participating in the Hiranandani Powai Run, you can enjoy the first Sunday of the year at this carnival in Powai. It will involve live music and dance performances, food stalls, a flea market and activities for kids.

On January 6, 8.30 am to 2 pm

At Central Avenue, Powai.

Log on to townscript.com

