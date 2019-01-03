The weekend digest
Though light-hearted in spirit, the play raises some profound questions
Theatre
A conman’s tale
Directed by Umesh Shukla, Kishan vs Kanhaiya is about Kishan (Paresh Rawal), a small-time conman and antiques dealer who is an atheist married to a devout woman. Though light-hearted in spirit, the play raises some profound questions.
On January 6, 7 pm
At Tata Theatre, Nariman Point.
Cost Rs 450 onwards
Food
Munch on brunch
Start your weekend with a feast in Lower Parel with more than just breakfast essentials as this place offers bruschettas, thukpa and pastas.
Time 11.45 am to 4 pm
At Cafe Free India, 39/41, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 24307681
Cost Rs 799
Art workshop
A visual treat
City-based visual artist, performer and innovator Bharati Kapadia will talk about her creative journey — from a graphic designer to her first solo show — at this session.
On January 5, 5 pm
At Princess building, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.
Log on to junoontheatre.org
Music
Classical tunes
The two-day Indian Music Conference in Vashi will see performances by Gauri Pathare, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Rakesh Chaurasia, Anand Bhate, Sarang Vechalekar and Harsh Narayan.
On January 5 and 6, 6 pm onwards
At CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi.
Log on to bookmyshow
Cost Rs 250
Getaway
Movie night trip
Combining cinema and camping, this weekend getaway is ideal for movie buffs. BandCamp Talkies is also organising a performance by Tanisha Serrao before the screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel, the pick for this weekend, along with a bonfire, a barbeque meal and sunset walks, after
the movie.
Time January 4 and 5, 4 pm onwards
At Bhayandar.
Log on to insider.in
Call 9930260747
Cost Rs 2,500
Drink
High tea
Enjoy aperitif-style cocktails with tea, native ingredients, fresh fruits and flowers, at the new cocktail menu at an Asian powerhouse at BKC. Sample xing fu, a sweet and floral aperitif tea concoction with Earl Grey tea, lemon, citrus gin, Cointreau and the floral fragrance of lavender.
Time 12 noon to 1 am
At Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC.
Call 9222222800
Cost Rs 950
Carnival
Be fit and fine
If you aren’t participating in the Hiranandani Powai Run, you can enjoy the first Sunday of the year at this carnival in Powai. It will involve live music and dance performances, food stalls, a flea market and activities for kids.
On January 6, 8.30 am to 2 pm
At Central Avenue, Powai.
Log on to townscript.com
