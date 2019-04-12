The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food for a cause

Thai New Year for a cause

Celebrate Songkran or the Thai New Year with butterfly ice tea and dessert sa­koo piek. Proceeds will go to The Swades Foundation's water and sanitation initiative.

TILL: April 30

AT: Nara, ground floor, Raheja Towers, BKC.

CALL: 61378080

Film

All about Manto

If you are as much of a fan of Sadaat Hasan Manto's works as we are, then head to this free screening of Manto, the film based on the eminent writer, directed by actor Nandita Das. You can also clear your doubts at a Q&A session with Das.

ON: April 13, 7.30 pm

AT: Baro, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL: 40344888

Yard sale

Recycled goodies

This free event encourages kids to put up their used stuff and upcycled products for sale, organise games and set up food stalls. The theme is Green Earth and the annual event aims to create awareness about recycling and reusing.

ON: April 13, 7.30 pm

AT: Blue Haven, Raheja Vihar, Powai.

Get away

Camp with your pupper

Spend the weekend ca­m­ping with your pooch, play games and take part in a treasure hunt in Lonavala.

ON: April 13, 9 am

MEETING POINT: Marine Drive.

CALL: 8369840920

COST: Rs 4,500

Dance class

You got the moves?

This free trial class will have a senior instructor from noted choreographer Terence Lewis' dance institute teaching you urban-Bollyhop dance moves.

ON: April 13, 5 pm

AT: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

LOG ON TO: bit.ly/TLDCtrialclass

Music

Hip-hop high

After almost four years as a team and with a combined two decades under their belts as DJs, IB Inc is a hip-hop act comprising DJ Ishani and DJ Bobkat. Groove to their beats at this free event.

ON: April 13, 10 pm

AT: Khar Social, 5th Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

CALL: 7506394243

Exhibition

Unique fabrics for home

A series of textile workshops, like Shalom by Sheela Powell which focuses on Toda em­b­roidery in home fur­nishings, will be hosted this weekend. Though free, tours are in groups of 10, so book soon.

ON: April 19, 12.30 pm

AT: Coo­maraswamy Hall, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

LOG ON TO: forms.gle/A4mYBu5PyoiFNKcV9

