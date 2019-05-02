The weekend digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Music
Beats from Israel
Groove to the tunes of Tel Aviv-based DJ Guy Mantzur, who has a penchant for combining genres like techno and progressive house.
On May 4, 8 pm to 3 am.
At Kitty Su, The LaLit Mumbai, Andheri East.
Call 998760311
Cost Rs 499 to Rs 1,500
Screening
Short is beautiful
Catch a romantic thriller by Vishesh Mankal, an animated comedy by Loic Bramoulle and a drama by Sanchay Goswami at a short film screening.
On May 3, 8 pm
At The Pantry, Yashwanth Chambers, Kala Ghoda.
Call 22700082
Free
Comedy
The best medicine
Witness YouTuber and Comicstaan host Abish Mathew and comedian Shankar Chugani perform some of their signature routines.
On May 4, 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm AT The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.
Call 9833358490
Cost Rs 349
Kids
Maze-a Vu
Watch as your kids have fun as they try to navigate a cardboard maze.
On May 4, 2 pm to 6 pm
At Creative Catalyst, 52, NS Road Number 12 Vithal Nagar, Juhu.
Call 8879774499
Cost Rs 350
Workshop
The calm in art
Sign up for a workshop where you can learn the basics of doodling, which is meditative in nature, too. The session is open to newcomers.
On May 4, 2 pm to 5 pm
At Light House Cafe, Siddharth Nagar, Worli.
Call 9825020093
Cost Rs 999
Food
An endless treat
Head to this eatery and tuck into unlimited pav bhaji without burning a hole in your pocket. Try the cheese variant for R30 more.
On Monday to Friday, 1.30 pm to 11.30 pm
At One by Two, Kastur Park Road, Borivali West.
Call 8356852767
Cost Rs 185
Camp
Vagabond instinct
Get away from the city and sign up for a beginner’s trek to One Tree Hill Point in Matheran, a mountaintop 2,625 feet above sea level, which promises a great view.
On May 4, 12.49 am to May 5, 9 am
Meeting point Karjat Railway Station, Aamrai, Karjat.
Call 9820285295
Cost Rs 500
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Expensive things Mukesh Ambani spends on