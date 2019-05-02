The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Music

Beats from Israel

Groove to the tunes of Tel Aviv-based DJ Guy Mantzur, who has a penchant for combining genres like techno and progressive house.

On May 4, 8 pm to 3 am.

At Kitty Su, The LaLit Mumbai, Andheri East.

Call 998760311

Cost Rs 499 to Rs 1,500

Screening

Short is beautiful

Catch a romantic thriller by Vishesh Mankal, an animated comedy by Loic Bramoulle and a drama by Sanchay Goswami at a short film screening.

On May 3, 8 pm

At The Pantry, Yashwanth Chambers, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22700082

Free

Comedy

The best medicine

Witness YouTuber and Comicstaan host Abish Mathew and comedian Shankar Chugani perform some of their signature routines.

On May 4, 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm AT The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Call 9833358490

Cost Rs 349

Kids

Maze-a Vu

Watch as your kids have fun as they try to navigate a cardboard maze.

On May 4, 2 pm to 6 pm

At Creative Catalyst, 52, NS Road Number 12 Vithal Nagar, Juhu.

Call 8879774499

Cost Rs 350

Workshop

The calm in art

Sign up for a workshop where you can learn the basics of doodling, which is meditative in nature, too. The session is open to newcomers.

On May 4, 2 pm to 5 pm

At Light House Cafe, Siddharth Nagar, Worli.

Call 9825020093

Cost Rs 999

Food

An endless treat

Head to this eatery and tuck into unlimited pav bhaji without burning a hole in your pocket. Try the cheese variant for R30 more.

On Monday to Friday, 1.30 pm to 11.30 pm

At One by Two, Kastur Park Road, Borivali West.

Call 8356852767

Cost Rs 185

Camp

Vagabond instinct

Get away from the city and sign up for a beginner’s trek to One Tree Hill Point in Matheran, a mountaintop 2,625 feet above sea level, which promises a great view.

On May 4, 12.49 am to May 5, 9 am

Meeting point Karjat Railway Station, Aamrai, Karjat.

Call 9820285295

Cost Rs 500

