The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Photography

Walk of frames

If you're a shutterbug, then this photography competition and walk is for you. Two people also stand a chance to win an HP laptop.

On May 11, 10 am onwards

At Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West.

Log on to bit.ly/BloomCityPW

Workshop

DIY dream-catcher

Let your creative juices flow at this dream-catcher painting workshop, where you will learn to use the dot art technique by making repeated imprints of patterns on the surface.

On May 12, 3 pm

At Le Café, 1st Road, opposite BMC Office, Chembur East.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,400

Weekend break

Starry night

Escape the concrete jungle and camp out while stargazing near Tokawade. Organised by the Amateur Astronomy Club, all equip­m­ent will be provided.

On May 11, 5.30 pm to May 12, 7.30 am

At Manivali Tarf Khedul. CALL 9867617311

Log on to amateurastroclub.in

Cost Rs 500

Music

Classical tunes

To celebrate 100 yea­rs of writer, composer and harmonium player PL Deshpande, vocalist Satyasheel Deshpande will showcase his music.

On May 10, 6.30 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Sir Dorabji Tata Road, Nariman Point.

Log on to www.ncpa.com

Cost Rs 90 onwards

Art

Art for all

Check out this exhibition of over 260 works including mural-sized paintings by legendary artist A Ramachandran, made between 1968 and 2019.

Till June 12, 11 am to 6 pm

At The National Gallery of Modern Art, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Call 22881969

Food & drink

Health comes first

Try the new healthy menu including the Buddha bowls.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

At Garde Manger Café, shop no 1 , Parmar Housing Society, Vile Parle East.

Call 7045004488

Stand-up comedy

Sunday morning laugh

Start your Sunday with a laugh at Breakfast & Bad Jokes, an open mic session where you can also try doing stand-up yourself.

On May 12, 11 am

At The Cuckoo Club, Mac Ronells Compound 5AA, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Cost Rs 150 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates