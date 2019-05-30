The weekend digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Kids
Baking bad
Channel your love for cupcakes and pass it on to your kids at this workshop where they can learn to bake the sugary delight and decorate it as they please.
On May 30, 5 pm to 7.30 pm
At Foodhall, 2nd floor, Plot No 106, Linking Road, Santacruz West.
Call 9769441711
Cost Rs 2,300
Food
The taste of summer
Appreciate interesting floral installations and tuck into dishes like roasted duck and cucumber puff, and chive flower and mushroom dumpling at this eatery that is celebrating summer in full bloom.
Till June 30, 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am
At Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
Call 26408800
Stand up
Thank God it's Friday
Start your weekend with a dose of laughter from stand-up comedians Karan Chauhan, Masoom Rajwani, Parth Gadhvi and Sumit Sourav.
On May 31, 8 pm
At Caffè Ritazza, Bharat Bhavan, Linking Road, Khar West.
Call 9769015908
Cost Rs 250
Fashion
Fashion fiesta
Head to this 24 hour fashion party to avail a flat 60 per cent off on select brands to revamp your wardrobe.
On May 31, 11.59 pm to June 2, 12.01 am
At Outlets on Linking Road, Santacruz West.
Theatre
Time to play
This Sunday, watch Jannat Central, a play that follows the complicated story of two girls, their relationship with their father and their love for dance.
On June 2, 9 pm
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
Call 26149546
Cost Rs 300 onwards
Music
Fun Fridays
Spend your Friday evening listening to live music by Curls and Beards, a duo celebrating love and peace. Groove to their tunes and sip on beers while you're at it.
On May 31, 9 pm
At Woodside Inn, Oshiwara, Andheri West.
Call 26328963
Drinks
Tequila sunrise
Kick-start your weekend and enjoy a range of unique tequila shots like camino real and el jimador bianco at this restaurant in Khar.
On May 30, 12 pm onwards
At Sancho's, 21, Pali Hill Road, Union Park, Khar West.
Call 9833373888
