The weekend digest

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Kids

Baking bad

Channel your love for cupcakes and pass it on to your kids at this workshop where they can learn to bake the sugary delight and decorate it as they please.

On May 30, 5 pm to 7.30 pm

At Foodhall, 2nd floor, Plot No 106, Linking Road, Santacruz West.

Call 9769441711

Cost Rs 2,300

Food

The taste of summer

Appreciate interesting floral installations and tuck into dishes like roasted duck and cucumber puff, and chive flower and mushroom dumpling at this eatery that is celebrating summer in full bloom.

Till June 30, 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

At Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Call 26408800

Stand up

Thank God it's Friday

Start your weekend with a dose of laughter from stand-up comedians Karan Chauhan, Masoom Rajwani, Parth Gadhvi and Sumit Sourav.

On May 31, 8 pm

At Caffè Ritazza, Bharat Bhavan, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call 9769015908

Cost Rs 250

Fashion

Fashion fiesta

Head to this 24 hour fashion party to avail a flat 60 per cent off on select brands to revamp your wardrobe.

On May 31, 11.59 pm to June 2, 12.01 am

At Outlets on Linking Road, Santacruz West.

Theatre

Time to play

This Sunday, watch Jannat Central, a play that follows the complicated story of two girls, their relationship with their father and their love for dance.

On June 2, 9 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Call 26149546

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Music

Fun Fridays

Spend your Friday evening listening to live music by Curls and Beards, a duo celebrating love and peace. Groove to their tunes and sip on beers while you're at it.

On May 31, 9 pm

At Woodside Inn, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Call 26328963

Drinks

Tequila sunrise

Kick-start your weekend and enjoy a range of unique tequila shots like camino real and el jimador bianco at this restaurant in Khar.

On May 30, 12 pm onwards

At Sancho's, 21, Pali Hill Road, Union Park, Khar West.

Call 9833373888

