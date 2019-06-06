The weekend digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
MUSIC
A night led by Zeppelin
A creative space in Chembur is organising a vinyl night to take you back in time, where they will be playing Led Zeppelin’s album, House of the Holy.
On: June 6, 8 pm
At: Adagio, Maitri Kunj Cooperative society, Postal Colony, Chembur East.
Call: 8879898054
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 300
KIDS
Story time
Be part of an evening filled with stories of much-loved poet-saint Mirabai at a city museum.
On: June 9, 5 pm
At: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.
Call: 23731234
Cost: Rs 5
Food and drinks
Happy hours
Cheer for Team India while sipping on World Cup special drinks like blue LIIT, organic blue tea and bubblegum shake.
Time: 11 am to 1 am
At: D:OH! All Day Dining & Bar, Ground Floor, Fun Republic, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West.
Call: 62360451
CAUSE
Run for a cause
Participate in a 3-km run to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution, followed by a beach clean-up drive in Versova.
On: June 8, 5.45 am
At: Telwan Wadi Sports Ground, Sai Nagar, Versova.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 100
COMEDY
Laughter riot
Attend Sumukhi Suresh’s stand-up gig where she takes you on a journey of laughter with her clever comedy.
On: June 9, 6 pm
At: Cat Cafè Studio, 63, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.
Call: 8291490907
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 299
TRAVEL
Weekend getaway
Spend your weekend at a lakeside in Igatpuri, kayaking and camping. The itinerary includes meals, tent stays and transportation from the meeting point.
On: June 8, 3 pm meeting point Kasara railway station.
Call: 8850258278
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,200
WORKSHOP
You too can YouTube
Learn to create professional videos and gather tips on becoming a successful YouTuber at a workshop.
On: June 8, 9 am
At: Awfis Space Solutions, Dalia Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 3,499
