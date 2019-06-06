The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

MUSIC

A night led by Zeppelin

A creative space in Chembur is organising a vinyl night to take you back in time, where they will be playing Led Zeppelin’s album, House of the Holy.

On: June 6, 8 pm

At: Adagio, Maitri Kunj Cooperative society, Postal Colony, Chembur East.

Call: 8879898054

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300

KIDS

Story time

Be part of an evening filled with stories of much-loved poet-saint Mirabai at a city museum.

On: June 9, 5 pm

At: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call: 23731234

Cost: Rs 5

Food and drinks

Happy hours

Cheer for Team India while sipping on World Cup special drinks like blue LIIT, organic blue tea and bubblegum shake.

Time: 11 am to 1 am

At: D:OH! All Day Dining & Bar, Ground Floor, Fun Republic, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Call: 62360451

CAUSE

Run for a cause

Participate in a 3-km run to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution, followed by a beach clean-up drive in Versova.

On: June 8, 5.45 am

At: Telwan Wadi Sports Ground, Sai Nagar, Versova.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 100

COMEDY

Laughter riot

Attend Sumukhi Suresh’s stand-up gig where she takes you on a journey of laughter with her clever comedy.

On: June 9, 6 pm

At: Cat Cafè Studio, 63, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.

Call: 8291490907

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 299

TRAVEL

Weekend getaway

Spend your weekend at a lakeside in Igatpuri, kayaking and camping. The itinerary includes meals, tent stays and transportation from the meeting point.

On: June 8, 3 pm meeting point Kasara railway station.

Call: 8850258278

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,200

WORKSHOP

You too can YouTube

Learn to create professional videos and gather tips on becoming a successful YouTuber at a workshop.

On: June 8, 9 am

At: Awfis Space Solutions, Dalia Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 3,499