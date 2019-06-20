The weekend digest

Search

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 08:11 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Performance
Laugh-cast
Be part of the live recording of the 50th episode of Far from Fact, a podcast by Keshav Naidu and Husein Merchant who will be sharing their views on India.
On June 20, 7 pm
At Qtube Cafe, SV Road, Bandra West.
Call 26401645
Free

Food

Food
Turkish delights
Relish delicacies such as tas kebab, chicken mahmudiye, and irmik halwa from a special
menu curated by chefs as part of a Turkish food festival being held at a Bandra restaurant.
On June 23, 12 pm
At Pondichéry Café, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
Call 61175115
Cost Rs 3,360

Exhibition

Exhibition
Nature in a frame
Attend Journey with Nature, an exhibition showcasing paintings by contemporary artist Rahul Sutar.
On June 23, 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.
Call 9657183178

Documentary

Documentary
An ode to a legend
Attend the screening of PuLa, a film on the life of PL Deshpande directed by Bhupendra Devare.
On June 21, 6.30 pm
At West room, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223737
Free

Comedy

Comedy
A dose of laughter
Attend a trial standup show, Sej-Fright, by Sejal Bhat of Comicstaan fame that aims to relieve you of your week-long woes.
On June 21, 9 pm
At Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.
Call 8291726809
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250

Fashion

Fashion
On a shopping spree
Avail up to 50 per cent discount on the spring summer collection of a popular women’s fashion brand that will feature minimal work-and-women’s wear and classic looks.
On June 21 at Cover Story (all outlets).
Call 8691846464 (Malad West)

Travel

Travel
Close to serenity
Spend your Sunday hiking to Devkund, an idyllic place located near Bhira, and enjoy the view of a waterfall.
On June 23, 6 am
Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,300

