The weekend digest

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Performance

Laugh-cast

Be part of the live recording of the 50th episode of Far from Fact, a podcast by Keshav Naidu and Husein Merchant who will be sharing their views on India.

On June 20, 7 pm

At Qtube Cafe, SV Road, Bandra West.

Call 26401645

Free

Food

Turkish delights

Relish delicacies such as tas kebab, chicken mahmudiye, and irmik halwa from a special

menu curated by chefs as part of a Turkish food festival being held at a Bandra restaurant.

On June 23, 12 pm

At Pondichéry Café, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 61175115

Cost Rs 3,360

Exhibition

Nature in a frame

Attend Journey with Nature, an exhibition showcasing paintings by contemporary artist Rahul Sutar.

On June 23, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9657183178

Documentary

An ode to a legend

Attend the screening of PuLa, a film on the life of PL Deshpande directed by Bhupendra Devare.

On June 21, 6.30 pm

At West room, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223737

Free

Comedy

A dose of laughter

Attend a trial standup show, Sej-Fright, by Sejal Bhat of Comicstaan fame that aims to relieve you of your week-long woes.

On June 21, 9 pm

At Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Call 8291726809

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

Fashion

On a shopping spree

Avail up to 50 per cent discount on the spring summer collection of a popular women’s fashion brand that will feature minimal work-and-women’s wear and classic looks.

On June 21 at Cover Story (all outlets).

Call 8691846464 (Malad West)

Travel

Close to serenity

Spend your Sunday hiking to Devkund, an idyllic place located near Bhira, and enjoy the view of a waterfall.

On June 23, 6 am

Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,300

