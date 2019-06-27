The Weekend Digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
COMEDY
Laugh it out
Tired of the same old stereotypical jokes? Attend a stand-up performance curated by noted comic Anuvab Pal.
On June 30, 6 pm onwards
At Artisan, Sofitel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
Call 61175000
Cost R2360
Dance
Tap your feet
Tired of jive and salsa? Trip on the sensational and groovy tunes of swing music at this all-American pub in Andheri.
On June 30, 7pm
At Rodeo Drive India, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Noori Baug, Andheri East.
Call 61876860
Cost R200 onwards
WORKSHOP
Know your kitchen
Learn more about traditional domestic Indian cookware at this session where Smita Deo, founder of kitch.in, explains the benefits of using it.
On June 30, 11 am to 1 pm AT Native Spaces, Versova, Andheri West.
Call 9819434564
Cost R150
FILM SCREENING
Strokes of history
Catch a series of documentaries that deep dives into the history of art and great painters.
On June 27, 6 pm
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.
Call 23731234
Music
Get into the groove
Jam to the tunes of the band Krystal Waters who will play music ranging to English pop to Bollywood classics.
On June 29, 9.30 pm onwards
At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.
Call 8291847088
FOOD & DRINK
Spirited away
Slip into your favourite cricket team’s jersey and get ready to cheer for them while you feast on specially crafted appetisers and cocktails.
Till July 14 AT Reflections, JW Marriott, Juhu.
Time 2 pm onwards
Call 66933344
Cost R750 onwards
BOOKS
Word it out
Attend a book reading session by Lisa Ray, where, she will read an excerpt from her book, Close to the Bone, and know more about her courageous story.
On June 28, 7.30 pm onwards
At BARO, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel.
Call 40344888
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!