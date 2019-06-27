The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

COMEDY

Laugh it out

Tired of the same old stereotypical jokes? Attend a stand-up performance curated by noted comic Anuvab Pal.

On June 30, 6 pm onwards

At Artisan, Sofitel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 61175000

Cost R2360

Dance

Tap your feet

Tired of jive and salsa? Trip on the sensational and groovy tunes of swing music at this all-American pub in Andheri.

On June 30, 7pm

At Rodeo Drive India, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Noori Baug, Andheri East.

Call 61876860

Cost R200 onwards

WORKSHOP

Know your kitchen

Learn more about traditional domestic Indian cookware at this session where Smita Deo, founder of kitch.in, explains the benefits of using it.

On June 30, 11 am to 1 pm AT Native Spaces, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 9819434564

Cost R150

FILM SCREENING

Strokes of history

Catch a series of documentaries that deep dives into the history of art and great painters.

On June 27, 6 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Music

Get into the groove

Jam to the tunes of the band Krystal Waters who will play music ranging to English pop to Bollywood classics.

On June 29, 9.30 pm onwards

At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.

Call 8291847088

FOOD & DRINK

Spirited away

Slip into your favourite cricket team’s jersey and get ready to cheer for them while you feast on specially crafted appetisers and cocktails.

Till July 14 AT Reflections, JW Marriott, Juhu.

Time 2 pm onwards

Call 66933344

Cost R750 onwards

BOOKS

Word it out

Attend a book reading session by Lisa Ray, where, she will read an excerpt from her book, Close to the Bone, and know more about her courageous story.

On June 28, 7.30 pm onwards

At BARO, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel.

Call 40344888

