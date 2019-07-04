The Weekend Digest
Trek
Wild encounters
Explore nature in monsoon glory this weekend during the Shilonda trail at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. There's even a wildlife researcher to guide you.
On July 7, 7.30 am at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, National Highway 8, Borivali East.
Call 28841428
Cost Rs 650
Books
Poets inc
If you love a good rhyme, then this book launch is for you. For, Preeti Vangani's book of poems Mother Tongue: Apologize, is a collection of poetry that explores womanhood, family and sexual relationships.
On July 7, 5 pm
At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road Extension, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 349
Comedy
Comedy tadka
Start your weekend with a dose of laughter as Delhi boy Nishant Tanwar takes the stage at a Khar venue and cracks some of his much-loved impromptu one-liners.
On July 5, 7 pm to 9 pm
At The Habitat 1st Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Painting
Glimpse of Greece
Learn how to paint scenic views like that of Greek Island Santorini at a canvas painting workshop.
On July 6, 3 pm
At Caffe Ritazza, Bharat Bhavan, Linking Road, Khar West.
Call 9619273009
Cost Rs 1,850
Play
Magical evening
Take your kids for the staging of children's play Jhoom Jhoom Jhumpa set in the magical world of Ul-Albela. In English and Hindi.
On July 14, 12 pm
At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 9920040130
Log on to ncpa.com
Cost Rs 270
Food and Drinks
Liquid diet
Enjoy an afternoon of specially handcrafted cocktails influenced by the Golden Triangle — Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand in Colaba.
Time Sundays, 12 pm to 4 pm
At Miss T, 4, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bander, Colaba.
Call 22801144
Cost Rs 1,499
Music
Ready to dance?
Dance to the hippest mix of hip hop, dance, trap, retro and Bollywood, as DJ Nash plays his signature beats which are bound to get you on the dance floor.
On July 4, 9 pm onwards
At Plot no 844/4, Fun Republic Mall, third floor, Andheri West.
Call 7506394245
