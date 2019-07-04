The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Trek

Wild encounters

Explore nature in monsoon glory this weekend during the Shilonda trail at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. There's even a wildlife researcher to guide you.

On July 7, 7.30 am at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, National Highway 8, Borivali East.

Call 28841428

Cost Rs 650

Books

Poets inc

If you love a good rhyme, then this book launch is for you. For, Preeti Vangani's book of poems Mother Tongue: Apologize, is a collection of poetry that explores womanhood, family and sexual relationships.

On July 7, 5 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road Extension, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 349

Comedy

Comedy tadka



Start your weekend with a dose of laughter as Delhi boy Nishant Tanwar takes the stage at a Khar venue and cracks some of his much-loved impromptu one-liners.

On July 5, 7 pm to 9 pm

At The Habitat 1st Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Painting

Glimpse of Greece

Learn how to paint scenic views like that of Greek Island Santorini at a canvas painting workshop.

On July 6, 3 pm

At Caffe Ritazza, Bharat Bhavan, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call 9619273009

Cost Rs 1,850

Play

Magical evening

Take your kids for the staging of children's play Jhoom Jhoom Jhumpa set in the magical world of Ul-Albela. In English and Hindi.

On July 14, 12 pm

At Experi­mental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 9920040130

Log on to ncpa.com

Cost Rs 270

Food and Drinks

Liquid diet

Enjoy an afternoon of specially handcrafted cocktails influenced by the Golden Triangle — Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand in Colaba.

Time Sundays, 12 pm to 4 pm

At Miss T, 4, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bander, Colaba.

Call 22801144

Cost Rs 1,499

Music

Ready to dance?

Dance to the hippest mix of hip hop, dance, trap, retro and Bollywood, as DJ Nash plays his signature beats which are bound to get you on the dance floor.

On July 4, 9 pm onwards

At Plot no 844/4, Fun Republic Mall, third floor, Andheri West.

Call 7506394245

