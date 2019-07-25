The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

A drink at The Boston Butt

DRINKS

Gin and bear it

Calling all gin lovers. A Bandra eatery has started a new weekly property, Gin & Thursdays, catering to those who swear by the spirit.

On Tonight, 9 pm

At The Boston Butt, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 26513838

OUTDOORS

Make a run for it

Put on your sports shoes to take part in the Monsoon Marathon Challenge 2019, an initiative by RunIndiaRun. It's open to all age groups and has three categories — 5, 10 and 21 km.

On July 26, 6 am

Meeting point Behind IDFC Bank, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 9892787586

COMEDY

Dissect a genius

A discussion titled Leonardo da Vinci: The Intersection of Philosophy and Science will shine a light on the painter. The speakers include author Ashish Jaiswal and activist Zarina Screwvala.

On July 26, 6.30 pm to 8 pm

At Essar House, KK Marg, Mahalaxmi.

Call 66601100

MUSIC

Keep on track

Catch Joash Benedict perform songs inspired by John Mayer and Ed Sheeran.



On July 26, 8.30 pm

At The Sassy Spoon, Express Towers, Nariman Point.

Call 9920003500

EXHIBITION

Have a roaring time



Attend an exhibition of painted tiger masks and photos of the animal, ahead of International Tiger Day that falls next week.

Till August 12, 11 am to 7pm

At Tao Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24918585

COMEDY

Laugh your blues away

Laugh out loud as a bunch of improvisers and actors, including Jigyasa Taneja Sethi and Glen Saldhana, come together for an improv comedy night.



On July 26, 9 pm AT

At MRP, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Call 9930805151

SCREENING

Soak in the movies

Catch three short films — Topi (USA), Lila (Argentina) and Forbidden Tikka Masala (Canada) — being screened at a Fort eatery.

On July 26, 8 pm

At The Pantry, Yashwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Kalaghoda, Fort.

Call 22700082

