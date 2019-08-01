The Weekend Digest

Search

Updated: Aug 01, 2019, 08:39 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Music
Tune in for a musical

If you want to listen to some new music, then don't miss Tansane, Nigel and Beattrip coming together for a dream collaboration to perform electronic music for the Kaksi Miesta gig in Bandra.

ON August 4, 5 pm
AT The Daily Bar and Kitchen, SV Road, Bandra West.
CALL 9004577772

Celebration
Get into friend mode

Guide

This SoBo eatery is cele­brating Friendship Day with a special Bestie Box, in which you get to pick five emoticon cupcakes for your BFF.

ON August 1 to 4
AT The Sassy Spoon, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.
CALL 9821788797
Cost Rs 375

Food and drinks
For the love of beer

Guide

If beer is the poison of your choice, then celebrate International Beer Day with attractive offers on a wide range of beers.

On August 2
AT The Atrangii House, near Times of India, Airoli, Navi Mumbai.
CALL 9595362636
COST Rs 208 (for two beers)

Exhibition
A sale you can't resist

Guide
Want to collect art but don't know where to start? Optikal Asylum, a new monthly art property hat aims to make art more accessible to people while giving artists a platform to showcase their work for sale, is for you.

ON August 4
AT Khar Social, 5th Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
CALL 7506394243

Theatre
Watch a play at Prithvi

Guide
Directed by Makarand Des­hpande, Ansh Theatre Group brings Pitaji Please, a play with actors Swanand Kirkire and Zahan Kapoor. Theatre buffs, don't miss this.

ON August 2, 6 and 9 pm; August 3, 5 and 8 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Log on bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 400

Kids
Art time with kids

Guide
Peek a book is organising an art workshop for kids to encourage them to appr­e­ciate art and learn about self-expression.
ON August 3, 11 am
AT Delhi Art Gallery, VB Gandhi Marg, Fort. email peekabooklitfest@gmail.com
Cost Rs 500

Workshop
Take the perfect picture

Guide

This Alliance Francaise photography workshop with Debashish Bhattacharya, designed for beginners, aims to teach you the basics of composition and editing.

On August 3, 1 pm
AT Alliance Francaise Auditorium, 40, Theosophy Hall, New Marine Lines, Churchgate.
log on to (to register) communication.mumbai@afindia.org

