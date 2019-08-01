The Weekend Digest
Music
Tune in for a musical
If you want to listen to some new music, then don't miss Tansane, Nigel and Beattrip coming together for a dream collaboration to perform electronic music for the Kaksi Miesta gig in Bandra.
ON August 4, 5 pm
AT The Daily Bar and Kitchen, SV Road, Bandra West.
CALL 9004577772
Celebration
Get into friend mode
This SoBo eatery is celebrating Friendship Day with a special Bestie Box, in which you get to pick five emoticon cupcakes for your BFF.
ON August 1 to 4
AT The Sassy Spoon, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.
CALL 9821788797
Cost Rs 375
Food and drinks
For the love of beer
If beer is the poison of your choice, then celebrate International Beer Day with attractive offers on a wide range of beers.
On August 2
AT The Atrangii House, near Times of India, Airoli, Navi Mumbai.
CALL 9595362636
COST Rs 208 (for two beers)
Exhibition
A sale you can't resist
Want to collect art but don't know where to start? Optikal Asylum, a new monthly art property hat aims to make art more accessible to people while giving artists a platform to showcase their work for sale, is for you.
ON August 4
AT Khar Social, 5th Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
CALL 7506394243
Theatre
Watch a play at Prithvi
Directed by Makarand Deshpande, Ansh Theatre Group brings Pitaji Please, a play with actors Swanand Kirkire and Zahan Kapoor. Theatre buffs, don't miss this.
ON August 2, 6 and 9 pm; August 3, 5 and 8 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Log on bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 400
Kids
Art time with kids
Peek a book is organising an art workshop for kids to encourage them to appreciate art and learn about self-expression.
ON August 3, 11 am
AT Delhi Art Gallery, VB Gandhi Marg, Fort. email peekabooklitfest@gmail.com
Cost Rs 500
Workshop
Take the perfect picture
This Alliance Francaise photography workshop with Debashish Bhattacharya, designed for beginners, aims to teach you the basics of composition and editing.
On August 3, 1 pm
AT Alliance Francaise Auditorium, 40, Theosophy Hall, New Marine Lines, Churchgate.
log on to (to register) communication.mumbai@afindia.org
