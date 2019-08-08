Search

The Weekend Digest

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 07:45 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food and drinks

One-derful offers

Enjoy a melange of flavours and a variety of drinks priced at Rs 1, Rs 11 and Rs 111 with the 1 ka punch menu.

Till: August 10, 12 pm
At: Glocal Junction, B-57, Morya Bluemoon Building, New Link Road, Andheri West.
Call: 9833309344

Party

Pyjama fun

Ditch your fancy clothes and put on comfy pyjamas for a night full of pillow fighting, dancing and taking Insta-worthy pictures.

On: August 10, 9 pm
At: Hard Rock Cafe, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.
Call: 9967389900
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,000

Travel

Monsoon bike ride

If you’re looking to rejuvenate yourself with nature during the monsoon, participate in this bike ride to Malshej Ghat. Meals will be provided.

On: August 11, 7 am Meeting point Viviana Mall, Thane
Call: 7977810991 Log on to: bikesterglobal.com
Cost: Rs 595

Kids

Music and reading

Engage your kids in meaningful workshops on classical music and reading at this weekend exhibition.
On: August 10 and 11, 10.30 am
At: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, 159-161, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call: 22844484
Cost: Rs 20 for kids; Rs 85 for adults.

Music

Groove time

Watch this five-piece indie dream-pop band called Fox in the Garden perform a mix of originals and covers.
On: Today, 9.30 pm
At: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.
Call: 30151747

Theatre

Urdu on stage

Watch Motley’s Ismat Apa Ke Nam, a play woven together by three Urdu stories written by Ismat Chughtai.

On: August 10, 8 pm
At: Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Call: 8879507763
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 300 onwards

Pop-up

Home decor trails

A home decor store is hosting a one week pop-up from The Shop, that focuses on hand-crafted textiles for the home.
On: August 8 to August 12, 11 am
AT: Tranceforme, F 11, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.
Call: 24939916

