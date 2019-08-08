The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food and drinks

One-derful offers

Enjoy a melange of flavours and a variety of drinks priced at Rs 1, Rs 11 and Rs 111 with the 1 ka punch menu.



Till: August 10, 12 pm

At: Glocal Junction, B-57, Morya Bluemoon Building, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call: 9833309344

Party

Pyjama fun

Ditch your fancy clothes and put on comfy pyjamas for a night full of pillow fighting, dancing and taking Insta-worthy pictures.

On: August 10, 9 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Call: 9967389900

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,000

Travel



Monsoon bike ride

If you’re looking to rejuvenate yourself with nature during the monsoon, participate in this bike ride to Malshej Ghat. Meals will be provided.

On: August 11, 7 am Meeting point Viviana Mall, Thane

Call: 7977810991 Log on to: bikesterglobal.com

Cost: Rs 595

Kids

Music and reading

Engage your kids in meaningful workshops on classical music and reading at this weekend exhibition.

On: August 10 and 11, 10.30 am

At: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, 159-161, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call: 22844484

Cost: Rs 20 for kids; Rs 85 for adults.

Music

Groove time

Watch this five-piece indie dream-pop band called Fox in the Garden perform a mix of originals and covers.

On: Today, 9.30 pm

At: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.

Call: 30151747

Theatre

Urdu on stage

Watch Motley’s Ismat Apa Ke Nam, a play woven together by three Urdu stories written by Ismat Chughtai.

On: August 10, 8 pm

At: Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Call: 8879507763

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

Pop-up

Home decor trails

A home decor store is hosting a one week pop-up from The Shop, that focuses on hand-crafted textiles for the home.

On: August 8 to August 12, 11 am

AT: Tranceforme, F 11, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Call: 24939916

