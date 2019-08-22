The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Theatre

The stage is set

Attend a session by Junoon where actor and director Danish Husain will share his passion for theatre and storytelling, and discuss their respective nuances.

On August 23, 5.30 pm

At Kitab Khana, Fort.

RSVP bookmyshow.com

Free

Comedy

Laugh out loud

Get your mid-week dose of laughter with a comedy open mic hosted by Mohammed Anas, featuring special acts by Kautuk Srivastava and Punit Pania.

On August 22, 8.30 pm

At Music Cafe Basement, Purva Building, Tejpal Scheme Road No 3, Vile Parle East.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 200

Exhibition

Festival fun

Celebrate Janmashtami by signing up for a museum tour of its collection of miniatures with stories from Krishna's childhood.

On August 24, 11.30 am to 1.30 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Free

Performance

Plan B to the rescue

In the concluding week of the art show Plan B/C/D/E: How to survive the rising sea, actor-writer Meghana AT will present a piece on her alternative plans to living in Mumbai in the face of climate change.

On August 22, 7.30 pm

At Mumbai Art Room, Colaba

Travel

Pedalling in the past

A cycling tour of Colaba will take you through the stories behind some of the iconic structure in SoBo.

On August 25, 7 am to 10 am

Starting point Kailash Parbat Restaurant, Colaba.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 699 to Rs 1,199

Food and drink

Eat meat and repeat

Bored of chicken tikka? Take your pick from a new tandoori menu by Chef Moinuddin. The offerings include chicken kothmiri, mutton ki chaap and Kashmiri aaloo.

At Via Bombay, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Chembur East.

Time 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 11 pm

Call 61736155

Music

Make some noise

Begin your weekend on a musical note at a Lower cafe, which is organising a live musical performance featuring Dhruv Visvanath and other musicians.

On August 22, 9 pm

At FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.

Log onto insider.in

Entry Rs 499

