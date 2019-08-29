The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Rakesh Bedi

Acting workshop

Practice makes perfect

Acting is a skill one can develop with practice and there is now an opportunity to learn it from Rakesh Bedi, a well-known film, theatre and television personality.

On August 30, 2 pm At Cine & TV Artistes’ Association, Andheri West.

Call 9324432324

Cost Rs 100 onwards

Food

Mimosa brunch

Who doesn’t love a lazy, boozy brunch? Enjoy an old- school one with dishes such as bacon toast with peanut butter and maple syrup. Pair them with pineapple or beetroot mimosas.

On Sundays, 12 pm to 4 pm

At Gateway Taproom, Godrej Building, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 8104590734

Flash mob

Speak out loud

The world is speaking up against animal abuse and climate change, and UFC activism will be spreading more awareness about it with a skit and flashmob as you indulge in some retail therapy.

On September 1, 6 pm to 6.30 pm

At Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Heritage walk

Hidden history

Byculla, known for its rich history, will be covered in a heritage walk by The Inheritage Project.

On September 1, 9.30 am to 11.30 am at Byculla

Call 9619949909

Cost Rs900

Gig

Dutch tunes

Amsterdam-based DJ Cinnaman aka Yuri Boselie will play a blend of house, hip-hop, techno and garage, followed by fellow Dutch DJ Elias Mazian and Mumbai-based Dreamstates.

On August 30, 8 pm

At Venue to be revealed on Saturday.

Log On To insider.in

Entry Rs 750

Stand-up comedy

Unfiltered jokes

Comedians Masoom Rajwani and Rueben Kaduskar take the stage this weekend and perform a no-filters set at this “jokes without moral compass” show.

On August 31, 8.30 pm

At Cat Café Studio, Bungalow no 63, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.

Log On To insider.in

Entry Rs 250

Interior decor

Heal at home

Our surroundings impact our health, wealth and relationships, and a workshop explains how our homes can heal us.

On August 31, 9.30 am to 2 pm

At Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24973138

Cost Rs 1,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates