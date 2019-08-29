The Weekend Digest
Acting workshop
Practice makes perfect
Acting is a skill one can develop with practice and there is now an opportunity to learn it from Rakesh Bedi, a well-known film, theatre and television personality.
On August 30, 2 pm At Cine & TV Artistes’ Association, Andheri West.
Call 9324432324
Cost Rs 100 onwards
Food
Mimosa brunch
Who doesn’t love a lazy, boozy brunch? Enjoy an old- school one with dishes such as bacon toast with peanut butter and maple syrup. Pair them with pineapple or beetroot mimosas.
On Sundays, 12 pm to 4 pm
At Gateway Taproom, Godrej Building, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.
Call 8104590734
Flash mob
Speak out loud
The world is speaking up against animal abuse and climate change, and UFC activism will be spreading more awareness about it with a skit and flashmob as you indulge in some retail therapy.
On September 1, 6 pm to 6.30 pm
At Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Andheri West.
Heritage walk
Hidden history
Byculla, known for its rich history, will be covered in a heritage walk by The Inheritage Project.
On September 1, 9.30 am to 11.30 am at Byculla
Call 9619949909
Cost Rs900
Gig
Dutch tunes
Amsterdam-based DJ Cinnaman aka Yuri Boselie will play a blend of house, hip-hop, techno and garage, followed by fellow Dutch DJ Elias Mazian and Mumbai-based Dreamstates.
On August 30, 8 pm
At Venue to be revealed on Saturday.
Log On To insider.in
Entry Rs 750
Stand-up comedy
Unfiltered jokes
Comedians Masoom Rajwani and Rueben Kaduskar take the stage this weekend and perform a no-filters set at this “jokes without moral compass” show.
On August 31, 8.30 pm
At Cat Café Studio, Bungalow no 63, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.
Log On To insider.in
Entry Rs 250
Interior decor
Heal at home
Our surroundings impact our health, wealth and relationships, and a workshop explains how our homes can heal us.
On August 31, 9.30 am to 2 pm
At Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 24973138
Cost Rs 1,500
