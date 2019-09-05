The weekend digest

Theatre

Women to the fore

Catch an all-women cast perform Aurat! Aurat!! Aurat!!! A play about female empowerment, it’s directed by Naseeruddin Shah.

On September 6 to 8, 7 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223724

Cost Rs 450 onwards

Outdoors

Holy fit!

Want to get a slice of Mumbai’s biggest festival and keep fit while you’re at it? Take part in a midnight cycling tour that includes pitstops at all the famous Ganesh pandals in South Mumbai.

On September 7, 10.30 pm

Meeting point Colaba Causeway.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299 to Rs 799

Food

Something to chew on

A pan-Asian bistro has launched a Sunday brunch that features dishes like crab meat omelette, som tom papaya and pork belly in Malaysian curry. Get a taste of the feast.

On September 8, 12 pm to 4 pm

At Shibuii, Suru Palace, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 6849354

Quiz

Gyaan about Gaitonde

Fans of Sacred Games can pit their wits against each other at a quiz themed after the web series.

On September 7, 2 pm

At Doolally, Road no 3, Khar West.

Call 4893 1314

Cost Rs 300

Comedy

A laughing matter

Sapan Verma is now considered one of the veterans of the Indian stand-up comedy circuit. Catch him try out new jokes.

On Septmber 7, 9 pm

At The Integral Space, Janata estate, Lower Parel.

Call 24973138

Cost Rs 350

Music

A gig to dance about

DJ Boombastic has been spinning tracks for a decade, and is a regular at a pub chain for three years. Catch him in action to kick your Saturday night off.

On September 7, 9 pm

At Social, Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West.

Call 7506394245

Free

Walk

Hanging on to heritage

The Fort area in SoBo houses Bohra Bazar and Parsi Bazar. Take a walk in the neighbourhood to understand more about these two communities.

On September 7, 5 pm Meeting point Starbucks, Horniman Circle, Fort.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

