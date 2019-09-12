The weekend digest

Exhibition

Art takes wings

An exhibition, Wings and Plume, will showcase works of art themed on different ways of painting birds.

Till October 2, 11 am to 7 pm

At Gallery Art and Soul, Shivsagar Estate, Worli.

Call 24965798

Food

A dose of dosa

A BKC eatery has recently started a brunch with a curated menu of experimental dishes with a live counter of quesa dosa with unique fillings.

On September 15, 12 pm

At Butterfly High, Jet Airways Godrej Building, BKC.

Call 61736029

Cost Rs 1,800

Comedy

Hitting a six

A line-up of six comedians will take the stage with new jokes. Catch Urooj Ashfaque, Saurav Mehta (in pic), Niveditha Prakasam, Vaibhav Sethia, Sahil Shah and Rueben Kaduskar perform.

On September 13 and 14, 8 pm

At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

Outdoors

The peak of happiness

Head out into the lap of nature near Matheran and take part in a trail up to the scenic Peb Fort.

On September 14, 7 am Meeting point Panvel railway station. log on to lifeawayfromlife.com

Cost Rs 650

Workshop

Networking it out

Attend a workshop where entrepreneurs and working professionals will teach you how to make the most of LinkedIn.

On September 15, 11 am

At The Playce, Marathon Maxima, LBS Marg, Mulund West.

Call 9769241829

Free

Theatre

The jury will be out

Watch 9 Angry Jurors, a play that revolves around whether a man will be unjustly sentenced or not.

On September 13, 14 and 15, 8 pm

At The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Links Building, Khar West.

Call 7506906927

Cost Rs 200

Music

They've got nerve

Join the city's music buffs, who are looking forward eagerly to Swiss virtuoso drummer Jojo Mayer's gig in Mumbai with his band, NERVE.

On September 13, 9 pm AT FLEA Bazaar Cafe, PB Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 9152017990

Cost Rs 1,800

