The Weekend Digest

Participate in this pop culture quiz show by Geek Fruit and Kunal Rao, where you can win with your know­ledge about movies, music, comics, TV shows and sports.

On September 21, 9 pm AT The Habitat, 1st and 4th floor, Road number 3, Khar West.

Cost Rs 350

Theatre

Find yourself

Catch QTP’s Khatijabai of Karmali Terrace, directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee, this weekend. Actor Jayati Bhatia will play the protagonist in this story of a woman who feels trapped in a life that’s not her own.

On September 19, 6 and 9 pm AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Call 26149546

Cost Rs 300

Getaway

Frame fix

If you want to try out macro or landscape photography, then join this group that’s heading to the Kaas Plateau in the Sahyadris, where you also get to camp out.

On September 20 to 21 pick up points Dadar East, Chembur, Vashi, Kharghar Circle and Vadgaon.

Call 8652097600

Cost Rs 3,000

Art

Love for Lion King

A Lion King painting fun­d­raiser will let you give an artistic twist via te­c­hniques inspired by Van Gogh.

On September 21, 2 pm AT Innov8 co-working space, 33, MIDC Central Road, Andheri East.

Cost Rs 1,850

Comedy

The 30’s club

If you are in your 30’s this show is for you. Join host Pra­s­hasti Singh and five co­medians as they attempt to make you laugh with this set.

On September 22, 8 pm AT Jeff Goldberg Studio, Links Building, Khar West.

Cost Rs 350

Music

SKA night in Lower Parel

The third gig of the Ziziland series will have SKA, reggae and funk horn-fronted five-piece band The Fanculos get you dancing to their tunes.

On September 20, 9 pm AT Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 24902065

Fashion & food

Treats from West Bengal

Browse through sarees and jewellery from West Bengal at a fashion show by designer Pranay Baidya, and satiate your tastebuds with a Bengali thali meal at this do.

On September 21 and 22, 11 am AT BARO, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 40344888

Cost Rs 1,250 onwards

