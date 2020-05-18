The 'Wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier deletes her Instagram account and the reason will surprise you

They say that nothing succeeds like success and the best example one can give is that of Priya Prakash Varrier. Her 'Wink' that went viral on social media in 2018 created hysteria and everyone went berserk. The industry people and netizens predicted huge stardom for the actress and she indeed became a massive star.

She had a staggering fan-following on Instagram and had over 7.2 million followers, but now, what has come as a heartbreaking piece of news, she has deleted her account and we wonder whether this is permanently or temporarily. It is being said that the actress quit the social media platform as the trolls and abuses began to take a toll.

However, sources that are close to the actress said that there's no specific reason for it and she'll be back when she feels like. And we hope she does come back as she had been entertaining all her fans with her videos and posts. She also made her debut on TikTok recently and we hope she's at least active there. On the work front, she has two big films coming up.

One of her most talked-about films is Sridevi Bungalow, which will be followed by Love Hackers. Let's see how much noise these films make at the box-office!

