The world's first COVID-19 preschool syllabus by KIDS 'N' KRAYONS gears up little children, to get COVID-ready

As we all know the world has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. And a lockdown is the only way to flatten the curve. The more you stay at home, the more lives will be saved. But while we stay at home, keeping ourselves busy, hats off to the little toddlers for being locked down too. With schools, playgrounds and play areas all closed, parents are also inventing new ways to keep them entertained. But besides entertainment, we need to prepare them for the coming time. Since they are the most delicate of the lot, their safety should be a priority. With Covid-19, there are going to be a lot of challenges one will come across while handling children. And that's where Kids 'N' Krayons preschool in lokhandwala complex catering to children from 18 months to 3.5 years can help too. Because at Kids 'N' Krayons they not only have over 20 years of experience of handling children, but they also understand children's psychology and behavioral changes. If it's taking time for us to get used to it, imagine how much time a child would take? But actually, if taught early, children tend to learn faster. So, it's not about telling our little ones what to do, but teaching them something before they come to school. The idea begins at home.

Kids 'N' Krayons is developing a project called the 'Healthy Homework' under which they have devised fun and playful little projects for the children at home and will also be adding it as a part of their KNK Syllabus.

The Masketeers is one such project where the little children will have to design, paint and colour their own masks, which in turn converts them into handmade, creative innovative toys and hence will want to make them wear it even more. Wearing a mask is going to be the need of the hour and what better way than this, to have your very own handmade toy mask. KNK is treating this as a competition where children can make their own toy masks and upload their picture and videos on social media, and urge other children to do the same. So that once they are ready to step out to join school, they will already be in the habit of wearing their toy mask. Also the best toy masks will be printed as a part of the Kids 'N' Krayons admission kit. The KNK admission kit is also going to be the first of its kind as they will be introducing India's first 'Little Covid-19 kit' for the kids, comprising of a sanitizer, wet wipes, mask and so on. Since hygiene is going to be the need of the hour, they will also be adding a book on Hygiene too, which will be a part of their syllabus, and will be beautifully designed, toddler-friendly and interactive.

SHAAILA VAZIRANI (Founder and Principal of KIDS 'N' KRAYONS PRESCHOOL) appealed to people to stay home, stay safe and stay Covid-19 ready.

