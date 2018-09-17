The X Files actor Peter Donat passes away

hollywood

Peter Donat died on Monday at his home in Point Reyes, California

Representational Image

Canadian-American actor Peter Donat, who was best known for his role on 'The X Files', passed away at the age of 90. According to Variety, he died on Monday at his home in Point Reyes, California. The actor's wife, Maria, confirmed the news to The New York Times, revealing the death was caused due to complications of diabetes.

Mourning his death, American actor and writer David Duchovny tweeted, "Peter had an easy gravitas as a performer and seemed to come from that generation that took the art seriously but not too seriously. It was an honour to know him and work with him."

He began his career in 1953 and was a quite familiar face on television, most recognizable for his recurring role in 'The X Files'. He has also been a frequent stage actor, playing Cyrano de Bergerac, Prospero, Shylock, King Lear and Hadrian VII over the years.

The actor also used to guest star on TV series like 'The F.B.I.', 'Hawaii Five-O', 'Hill Street Blues' and 'Murder, She Wrote'. The 90-year-old actor was also cast as a lawyer in Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather Part II'. He was also seen in 'War of the Roses', 'The Game', and 'Tucker: The Man and His Dream'.

The star was born on January 20, 1928, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, and got drawn to acting by his seeing his uncle Robert Donat's performance in 'Goodbye, Mr. Chips'. He made his Broadway debut in 1957 in 'The First Gentleman'. In addition to his wife, Donat's family also includes his sons, Caleb, Christopher and Lucas, two stepdaughters, Barbara Park Shapiro and Marina Park Sutton, a stepson, Malcolm Park, 11 grandchildren, and his brother, Richard, who is also an actor.

