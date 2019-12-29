The year's download list

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Call Of Duty mobile

Call of Duty Mobile released their AAA mobile title this year to take on PUBG. The game features a neat 5Vs5 player mode and the 100-player Battle Royale mode made famous by PUBG. Call Of Duty mobile is not only better looking than its competitor, it offers a lot more options in terms of gameplay. Whether it will outshine PUBG in the long run is to be seen.

Platform: iOS and Android

Free

Minecraft Earth

Why restrict your Minecraft creations to the digital world? With the latest Minecraft Earth you can build virtual monuments all around the real world. The game works a lot like Pokemon Go, where you can go around collecting various blocks from the areas around you. You can also go to a public place and play.

Platform: iOS and Android

Free

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy is a beautiful videogame featuring hand-drawn characters. You play a human that has been cursed into becoming a monster. Through the course of the game you turn into various creatures as you complete levels. You have to use the skill acquired during these transformations to complete levels. The varied gameplay keeps things exciting which makes Wonder Boy well worth the price.

Platform: iOS and Android

Price: Rs 700

Sky: Children of Light

Sky is a social adventure game that has you exploring a vast land and spreading hope and completing puzzles. While there is stuff to do on your own, most of the bigger puzzles require you to collaborate with other players to complete. The game looks amazing and is very relaxing to play. There are no monsters to defeat and no players to compete against, which is refreshing.

Platform: iOS and Android (coming soon)

Free

Drive

Drive is an endless driving game where you travel from one town to the next. Of course, it isn't as easy as that. Along the way, you meet oncoming vehicles and cops. There's fuel that is always on the verge of running out. The game features a variety of cars with very '70s styling. Don't let its simplistic look fool you; Drive is a challenging game and is just as addictive.

Platform: iOS and Android

Free

Gears Pop!

Gears of War with Funko Pop is essentially what Gears Pop! is all about. It is a tower defence game where you have to deploy soldiers to defend your area while trying to capture the enemy base. For your effort, you unlock more soldier types, points and other goodies. The game is multiplayer which means you are playing against another real player and that makes it a tough game to win in.

Platform: iOS and Android

Free

Harry Potter Wizards Unite

Potter fans rejoiced when this augmented reality title finally released this year. Wizards Unite combines the gameplay of Pokemon Go with the wizarding world of Harry Potter books. While it does have some similarities to other titles from developer Niantic, the Potter game is actually a lot more nuanced, allowing players to experience the world like never before.

Platform: iOS and Android

Free

