Search

The young and the restless! Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan at Under-25 summit in Bengaluru

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 11:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, have been invited to speak at a two-day Under-25 summit in Bengaluru

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Two leading names of Bollywood's youth brigade, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, have been invited to speak at a two-day Under-25 summit in Bengaluru. The seventh edition of the youth festival, which is touted to be the biggest in the country, will bring together well-known faces from different fields.

Yesterday, Panday posted, "Namaskara Bangalore! I'm heading your way. I'll be coming for the Under-25 summit on February 1 (sic)."

Khan wrote, "Long time, no see, Bengaluru. But the wait is now over since I'm going to be at the Under-25 Summit 2020 on February 2. Can't wait (sic)."

The duo will be the prime attraction at the event whose hashtag reads, 'Celebrate confusion'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK