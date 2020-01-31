The young and the restless! Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan at Under-25 summit in Bengaluru

Two leading names of Bollywood's youth brigade, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, have been invited to speak at a two-day Under-25 summit in Bengaluru. The seventh edition of the youth festival, which is touted to be the biggest in the country, will bring together well-known faces from different fields.

Yesterday, Panday posted, "Namaskara Bangalore! I'm heading your way. I'll be coming for the Under-25 summit on February 1 (sic)."

Khan wrote, "Long time, no see, Bengaluru. But the wait is now over since I'm going to be at the Under-25 Summit 2020 on February 2. Can't wait (sic)."

The duo will be the prime attraction at the event whose hashtag reads, 'Celebrate confusion'.

