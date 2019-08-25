The Zoya Factor: Buy Sonam Kapoor's Zoya Kavach, say makers

bollywood

Ahead of the film's trailer launch, the makers of The Zoya Factor have released another quirky video starring Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account.

After releasing back-to-back posters and videos from the film, The Zoya Factor, the makers have now released a video touting Zoya (Sonam Kapoor's) character to bring luck to your life. The video released, has actor Pankaj Dheer introducing the 'Zoya Kavach' and how it helped it brought a fortune in his life. It also shows that Zoya Kavach has been proven scientifically to bring the desired luck and charm in one's lives. He also mentions that if the audience is unwilling to buy his story, then they can try it by themselves by purchasing the 'kavach' (A huge pendant with Sonam Kapoor's face, dressed as Lord Durga).

However, the film's male lead Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the character of the Indian Cricket team disagrees with the logic of luck and belives in sheer dedication and hard work. This is what he wrote on his Twitter handle by sharing the video on social media, "Every success story has only one mantra! Sheer hard work! Na koi luck, na koi shortcut! Dekhte hain yeh luck kab tak chalta hai. Trailer out on August 27 (sic)"

Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media and shared this video and captioned that there is no secret behind her success but the 'Zoya Kavach' and insists her followers buy the Zoya Kavach.

Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai.

Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/IXUkEEig4p@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 25, 2019

The Zoya Factor is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who works with an advertising agency and how she turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. It's about how she meets the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then!

Watch the video here:

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

