The Zoya Factor Kaash song: Love sparks between Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan

The makers of The Zoya Factor have released another fresh song from the film, titled Kaash. The song is touted to be the love anthem by Sonam Kapoor, who plays the lead in the film with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The soulful track has Sonam and Dulquer weave the magic of love.

Sonam Kapoor also shared the link of the song on her Instagram account and wrote: "To fill your monsoons with love, we bring you the ultimate love anthem!"

Take a look at the song here:

Sung by Arijit Singh and Alyssa Mendonsa, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The upcoming comedy is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the men in blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

In an interview with mid-day, Anuja said that she is happy with the film has shaped up. Director Abhishek Sharma, who adapted the bestseller with Chauhan, says it has been a difficult process. "Writing a screenplay is a different ball game as compared to writing a book. While a novel is subjective, we wanted to be objective." Sharma says the roles were tailor-made for Salmaan and Kapoor. "I call Dulquer DDG [Drop Dead Gorgeous] considering his female fan following. He surprised me with his talent. As for Sonam, she fits the character perfectly. We couldn't think of anyone else."

The Zoya Factor will hit the big screens on September 20 this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates