The Zoya Factor makers to hold special screening for cricketers today

Staying true to The Zoya Factor's theme, a special screening for the cricketers is organised which will see the presence of Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ajay Jadeja, Rohan Gavaskar, Pravin Amre, Abey Kuruvilla, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few.

Recently, cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took to their social media appreciating the trailer of the film.

The Zoya Factor' is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then!

Ever since the trailer was released, the film has been garnering rave for its unique storyline. From the quirky vlogs to the songs, everything is grabbing eyeballs and fans are already excited to witness the film on the big screen.

Last week, the makers released a dialogue promo of the film on social media with the caption Luck v/s Hard work.

In the thirty-second video, Dulquer Salmaan who is the male lead of the film is seen getting annoyed at Sonam Kapoor and telling her that luck is not what's needed to win a cricket match, rather it is important for the players to train and play well.

The Zoya Factor is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. In an interview with mid-day, Anuja said that she is happy with the film has shaped up. Director Abhishek Sharma, who adapted the bestseller with Chauhan, says it has been a difficult process. "Writing a screenplay is a different ball game as compared to writing a book. While a novel is subjective, we wanted to be objective." Sharma says the roles were tailor-made for Salmaan and Kapoor. "I call Dulquer DDG [Drop Dead Gorgeous] considering his female fan following. He surprised me with his talent. As for Sonam, she fits the character perfectly. We couldn't think of anyone else."

The Zoya Factor will hit the big screens on September 20 this year.

