The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas struggle at the box office

This Friday, the box office saw three big releases - Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, Sanjay Dutt's multi-starrer production Prassthanam and debutant Karan Deol-starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. However, all three films have so far failed to create an impact at the box office.

According to reports on BoxofficeIndia.com, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass scored the highest among the trio on Day 2. The Karan Deol-starrer minted Rs 1.55 crore on the second day, the film had collected Rs 1.20 crore on its first day of release.

Also starring debutant Sahher Bambba, the movie narrates a love story that strives to understand the emotion and essence of a first-time romance, with all its innocence, doubts and complexities.

On the other hand, Prassthanam had a slow start on Saturday, and it failed to increase its business. While the film managed to do a business of Rs 80 lakh on Friday, it could collect only Rs 90 lakh on Day 2. The multi-starrer political drama has till now minted a total of Rs 1.70 crore.

Trailing the two is The Zoya Factor, which follows the story of Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who is an advertising agent who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan), and how it starts raining luck on the team ever since then.

The Zoya Factor had opened at a mere Rs 75 lakh and collected around Rs 85 lakh on Saturday. It has collected a total of Rs 1.50 crore in two days.

Meanwhile, the previous week release Dream Girl has managed to hold on at the box office and do great business. Minting a total of Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has managed to collect Rs 86.60 in two weeks.

Dream Girl, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13.

