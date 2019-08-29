The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan tangled in love-luck soup

bollywood

The Zoya Factor is about Sonam Kapoor's character, who is considered to be a lucky mascot for the Indian Cricket team where Dulquer Salmaan is the team's captain

Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor in a still from The Zoya Factor's trailer. Picture Courtesy?: YouTube/Fox Star Hindi

After releasing a new poster and a GIF, the makers of The Zoya Factor have finally released its trailer. There was immense anticipation amongst the viewers to find out how can a girl's lucky charm help the Indian Cricket Team win? The trailer of this film starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan was launched at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Along with the lead stars, producers, Vijay Singh, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty.

The Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency. Eventually, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Gradually, Zoya develops feelings for skipper Nikhil Khoda (played by Dulquer Salmaan) who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Sonam Kapoor shared the trailer on her social media and wrote, "The Zoya Factor. The lucky mascot of 1.2 billion people is ready to spread some luck. Share #TheZoyaFactorTrailer with 20 people and get instant good luck (sic)"

This film is an adaptation from a novel by the same name written by author Anuja Chauhan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, it is being produced by Fox Star Hindi. The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

