The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Charm' song to release on Tuesday

Talking about the song, Lucky Charm, it revolves around Sonam Kapoor's aura and how she brings luck wherever she goes. It is based on the various superstitions that people follow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. Picture sourced from the PR.

The makers of The Zoya Factor are all set to release their first song Lucky Charm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The film's trailer was released with mixed responses as the 'luck' factor did not impress one and all. However, we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Let's wait for the film to release.

In the trailer, Sonam Kapoor is shown to be the lucky mascot for the Indian Cricket Team. The actress had recently revealed that she is superstitious in real life too. Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the captain of the Indian Cricket Team believes only and only in hard work and thinks perseverance is the only luck.

Talking about the song, Lucky Charm, it revolves around Sonam's aura and how she brings luck wherever she goes. It is based on the various superstitions that people follow. The song is being sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Raghuvir Yadav, while the lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by none other than the trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who works with an advertising agency and meets the Cricket team for a project. Through this assignment, her paths cross with cricket team's skipper Nikhil Khoda essayed by Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

The movie is an adaptation of a novel written by Anuja Chauhan of the same name. At the trailer launch of the film, actress Sonam Kapoor revealed that she would be only wearing red colour outfits for the film's promotions. Adding her own quirk, she had said, "It was my idea to wear red at the promotions. I wanted to do full justice to the story and my role. I thought this was the best way to introduce the eccentricities of Zoya to the audience. The Zoya Factor is about the titular character being considered a good luck charm for India's cricket team at the World Cup. So why not go about the promotions the Zoya way? Also, red is considered an auspicious colour. We're going the extra mile to make sure that luck is on our side, too"

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor releases on September 20, 2019.

