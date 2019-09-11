The Zoya Factor Song: Pepsi Ki Kasam is a sure shot party number

The makers of The Zoya Factor have released another song from the film titled Pepsi Ki Kasam. Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan feature in this song looking hip and party-ready. The song itself is sure to become the party number of the season.

The 1 minute 55 seconds long song is sung by Benny Dayal, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Check out the video of Pepsi Ki Kasam here:

Sonam Kapoor announced the song on Instagram. She wrote, "Pepsi Ki Kasam Say bye-bye-bye to your Wednesday Blues 'cause our track #PepsiKiKasam is here. Watch it NOW!"

Speaking about The Zoya Factor, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name. The film is about an advertising professional, Zoya Solanki, who through her job chances upon the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Zoya ends up becoming the lucky charm for the team and luck starts raining on them. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

