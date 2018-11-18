Theatre: Adaptation of Devdas looks at love through the eyes of Chandramukhi

sunday-mid-day

A new theatrical adaptation of Devdas re-imagines the anguish of love through the eyes of Chandramukhi

Director Saif Hyder Hasan has always been curious about stories that have unfulfilled love at the heart of its narrative. Among these, what stands out, he says, is Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novella Devdas. "It's the mother of all unfulfilled love stories. In fact, it's our answer to Romeo-Juliet," says Hasan of the Indian literary classic.

It's this anguish of youthful love that got him interested in pursuing the story - a love-triangle between Devdas, his lover Paro and Chandrumukhi, which is set in the early 1900s - for a new theatrical experience, to be staged today. Only this time, Hasan has "re-imagined" Chattopadhyay's masterpiece from Chandramukhi's - the glamorous courtesan - point of view. "If you've read the novel, Chandrumukhi is a far more complex character than has been showed in the various film adaptations.

She is a liberated woman and highly empowered, because Sarat also mentions of her running a small movement. Not many people are aware of this. I was blown away, when I read this," says Hasan. His play goes one step further. "It does not end at Devdas's death. I wanted to know what could have happened to Paro and Chandrumukhi after he dies, and so, the story moves ahead."

But what has always made Devdas's story larger than life is the grandiose adaptations, be it by Bimal Roy or Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hasan, who had the support of Ashvin Gidwani, producer at AGP World, wasn't one too leave any stone unturned. The set, he says, has been designed by National Award-winning art and cinematic director Omung Kumar.

The 150 minute-long performance will be led by a multi-starrer cast comprising Gaurav Chopra, Manjari Fadnis, Sunil Palwal, Sukhada Khandkekar, Bhavna Pani. But the highlight of this production, says Hasan is the musical score by Parivesh Singh. The performance consists of a total of 12 original melodies , he says.

