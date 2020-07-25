Theatre comes home

Facilitated by author, playwright and communication designer Samira Gupta, One BHK will invite the audience to participate in collectively reading a story. Here, two characters will find their voices in six individuals, and it will be followed by a discussion.

A non-linear narrative written by Gupta, One BHK explores the strong yet conflicting bond between a mother and daughter through phone calls, emails, texts and recollections over a year. It marks the transition of their relationship into a friendship. It's a journey that lays bare the loneliness and guilt, coming to terms with growing up and growing old. In a way, it is about those who have left home to find a new one.

"It may be a work of fiction but is grounded in the realities of our relationships with our parents. We want to touch upon personal relationships and provide a safe space for dialogue. The discussions will encourage sharing of memories and the growth of our relationships with our parents," shares Gupta.

On August 1, 8.30 pm

Cost Rs 335

Log on to experiences.mensxp.com

