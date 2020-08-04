Theatre maestro Ebrahim Alkazi passes away

Considered the father of modern Indian theatre, Ebrahim Alkazi, the first Director of National School of Drama (NSD) breathed his last in the capital on Tuesday. He was 94.

Also an art connoisseur, collector and gallery owner, he founded Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi.

This Royal Academy of Dramatics Art (RADA) pass-out staged more than 50 plays during his distinguished career and won the BBC Broadcasting Award in 1950.

Some of the major plays directed by him include "Tuglaq" (Girish Karnad), "Ashadh Ka Ek Din" (Mohan Rakesh), Dharamvir Bharti's "Andha Yug" besides several Greek tragedies and Shakespeare's works.

Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan (2010), Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Shri (1966) honours, he was known to be a strict disciplinarian who provided a blue print for theatre training during his years as the Director of NSD (1962-1977).

Taking to his Twitter account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences to his legacy, have a look right here:

Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy too. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2020

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub also had something to tweet about his endless contribution to Indian Theater. Take a look right here:

Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 4, 2020

Associated with training some of the best known talents in the country, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Uttara Baokar and Rohini Hattangadi, besides a host of major theatre directors in the country, Alkazi was married to Roshan Alkazi, who designed costumes for his plays.

His two children are also theatre artists. Amal Allana, is a theatre director and former Chairperson of National School of Drama while Feisal Alkazi too is a theatre director.

With inputs from IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news