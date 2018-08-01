Theft at Kiran Rao's house in Mumbai? Cops find no clues

Police will file an A-Summary report saying they could not find any evidence

The Mumbai police will file an A-Summary report in the case of a theft at producer Kiran Rao's house. The Khar police was investigating the case since 2016, when it was registered on behalf of Rao, actor Aamir Khan's wife.

A source had said jewellery worth Rs 53 lakh was missing from Rao's home in Bandra. This included a ring and a diamond necklace. The case was registered under Section 453 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code. Police had called the superstar's former and current house helps, including a driver who used to drive his mother in Pune, for questioning. However, the source said Khan later called and requested an officer to stall the investigation. The source refused to divulge more details.

A police officer said that they could not find any evidence which could help them find the accused. So for now, the police will file an A-Summary report to court. If in coming days police finds any clue, the case may be reopened for investigation.

