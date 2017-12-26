Theft at two Noida apartments, cash and jewellery worth lakhs stolen

Thieves managed to enter a tower in the posh Golf Avenue in Noida and burgled cash and jewellery worth lakhs, police said on Tuesday

Thieves managed to enter a tower in the posh Golf Avenue in Noida and burgled cash and jewellery worth lakhs, police said on Tuesday. "Suman Kumar resident of flat number 604 was out of town for some work and his house was locked. When he returned last evening, the door lock was broken and goods scattered," a police official said.



He added that a gold chain, two gold rings, watch, leather jacket and Rs 5,200 cash was stolen. A complaint was lodged at sector 49 police station. The other house owner was also not at home when theft took place, the police official said.