Their time is here

things-to-do

The new avatar of a progressive rock band is ready with its debut EP

David Tauro performs at an Alder Eye gig in Khar

For a band that existed in a different avatar earlier and crystallised as a well-knit five-piece outfit only last year, Alder Eye have gone through the process of launching their debut EP at lightning quick speed. But there's a clear reason for that. Karan Ghosh and Kamran Raza — the duo that founded the earlier outfit, Syntax Error, in 2010 — already had a bunch of fresh original compositions that needed shape.

These songs were further sculpted when guitarist Shardul Donde and Aryaman Chatterji came on board. And the finishing touches in terms of writing the lyrics and building a narrative were added once the quartet picked vocalist David Tauro, who eventually needed just a single day in the studio to record all the four tracks in Timeframe, the EP that the band will launch this weekend.

It's no wonder then that Tauro tells us, "I think our pace is really good," adding that the launch gig will also feature those originals that didn't make it to the EP. The music that Alder Eye plays falls roughly under the progressive rock bracket. But that's not all that will be on offer at the concert, since it also features nu metal act Anthracite and multi-genre outfit Lobster Anomaly.

On May 17, 8 pm to 12 am

At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates