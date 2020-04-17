Then and Now: Wedding pics of Milind Soman and his grandparents

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has compared his wedding picture with that of grandparent's. The two functions took place 80 years apart. Milind took to Instagram to share a collage of the two pictures.

In one image, Milind poses with his wife Ankita Konwar. The snapshot is from their wedding that happened in Spain in 2018. The other one is a monochrome shot of his grandparents' wedding, which took place in 1938.

"Two pictures taken 80 years apart! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018. So happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown," Milind captioned the image.

Amid lockdown, Milind recently suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

On the acting front, Milind will next be seen in the second season of "For More Shots Please!". The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news