Then there were six

A line-up of six student performances is a culmination of their theatrical training and first try at performing on their own

A drama school will present a set of six theatre performances as part of a fun evening. Titled Aadyant, which means "from beginning to end", the performances are a culmination of the year-long training the students received at the school, and are conceptualised and directed independent of any direct instructions from the faculty.

Hosted by Drama School Mumbai (DSM), an institution that trains actors and theatre enthusiasts, the compilation is aptly named since it symbolises the end of the students' course, and the beginning of their careers into the world of theatre. The stories are independent of each other and explore themes of love, grief, and reality mixed with childhood fantasy.

"The students go through an extensive process of researching that helps them eliminate any loopholes in their initial concepts, make valid artistic choices, and shape it under the guidance of our mentors," explains Ragini Singh Kushwaha, programme head of DSM. "The beauty lies in the simplicity of concepts that are developed using deep exploration," she adds.

On June 13, 7 pm

At The Drama School, Girgaon, Charni Road. call 9619336336

Free

