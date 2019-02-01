Therapy on canvas

things-to-do

"My paintings totally relate to nature and its mystic beauty, which I try to capture," the artist added

The works of Lucknow-based artist Anita Narain at Inner Bliss, her solo exhibition this weekend, will showcase the cathartic power of art. Though she had begun to dabble in painting from the age of 10, it was after the loss of her mother and sister in a tragic car accident when she was 20 that she took to the canvas as a form of therapy.

"Painting and art healed me, and it continues to do so. What I paint is a rendition of my inner feelings, thoughts and emotions and it gives me peace," said the Lalit Kala Akademi winner who grew up surrounded by artists, writers and poets. "My paintings totally relate to nature and its mystic beauty, which I try to capture," the artist added.

Till February 2, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Free

Call 9335910114

