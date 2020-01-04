There couldn't have been a better start to 2020, thanks to Malaika Arora

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Malaika Arora kickstarted 2020 with a photoshoot. The hottie shared a picture in a sequin mini with a neckline running to the waistline. Actor Shenaz Treasury commented, "Such a hottie. Ruling since '99. No 20 something stands a chance (sic)." Most B-Town girls are talking about the past decade. Malaika has been rocking it for over two decades.

She shared as many as three posts from the same photoshoot. In the first post, she could be seen in a nonchalant pose as if she were grooving to a pulsating track, and she captioned the post- Bringing 2020 like, followed by stars.

And lastly, she shared a collage of three pictures and truly rocked her look from the photoshoot. Here it is:

The actress had a lovely beginning to the new decade with her beau Arjun Kapoor and even posted a romantic pic with him where she could be seen planting a kiss on his cheek. And wrote- Sun, star, light, happiness. In case you missed it, take a look:

A lot has been spoken about Arjun and Malaika's wedding but they are taking their own sweet time to nurture and nourish their relationship. Till then, all we can do is enjoy their posts on social media.

