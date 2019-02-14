There is no special person in Kartik Aaryan's life. Girls are you listening?

bollywood

Not too long ago, Sara Ali Khan had said on Koffee With Karan that she wanted to go on a date with him. Today is the day, Kartik!

Kartik Aaryan

There is no special person in his life and he will be celebrating Valentine's Day with his mother, Mala Tiwari. "This time around, I am celebrating Valentine's Day with my mother," Kartik said.

"I am not going to attend any party or function on that day. And I don't have any special person in my life to celebrate Valentine's Day," he added.

On the work front, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is happy with content-driven films becoming successful. "I am happy that films of talented actors like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are doing so well. I think we are in a good space where content is considered as the king. The audience is appreciating content-driven films."

He will soon be seen in Luka Chuppi, which will hit the screens on March 1 this year. His character Guddu is being loved by everyone in the trailer and the chartbuster songs.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the remake of 1978's film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen with Ananya Pandya and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also has Kirik Party with Jacqueline Fernandez.

